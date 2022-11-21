ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Dolphins Have Plenty To Be Thankful For

With this being Thanksgiving week, it's only natural to take stock of everything and come up with things for which we are thankful. When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, it's a pretty healthy list at this time, both for the players, their fans and those who cover the team on a regular basis.
Centre Daily

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Thanksgiving NFL Special - Grab Yours Today

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Thanksgiving Day slate of games is about as good as it gets, as it includes the Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings matchups. That will make for a great day to watch and bet on football using the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which delivers first-time customers a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy