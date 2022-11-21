Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams Delivers His Crowning Moment in a Revitalized Coliseum
USC’s star QB threw, ran and punted his way to Heisman frontrunner status against Notre Dame to carry the Trojans into the CFP picture and fully revive his team’s fan base.
Centre Daily
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Centre Daily
Nick Saban Opens Post-game Press Conference With One-Liner About His Bloody Cheek
The final score between Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl does not justify how physical the matchup was on Saturday. The heated clash between the two Alabama-based programs was even tough for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who sustained a bloody cut on his left cheek during the second quarter of the game.
Centre Daily
Dolphins Have Plenty To Be Thankful For
With this being Thanksgiving week, it's only natural to take stock of everything and come up with things for which we are thankful. When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, it's a pretty healthy list at this time, both for the players, their fans and those who cover the team on a regular basis.
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Thanksgiving NFL Special - Grab Yours Today
