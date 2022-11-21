ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Deadly wreck on I-85 near Freedom, Brookshire: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly wreck occurred Saturday on I-85, according to Charlotte Medic. Officials said the motor vehicle accident occurred sometime before 2 p.m. in between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard on I-85 southbound. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Details of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials say

Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials …. Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Coroner...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Friday, November 25, Morning Weather Forecast

Black Friday shoppers in Charlotte should pack their umbrellas as rain lingers until the afternoon. Saturday will see a break in the rain before soggy conditions take hold Sunday. Wild dine and dash survival story. Local restaurants have been hit by a rash of thefts known as “dine and dashes,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Something’s brewing for Small Business Saturday in Rock Hill

A Rock Hill small business owner is making sure other small businesses can participate in what is traditionally known as Small Business Saturday. Carolina Brew Supply, a brewery and winery restaurant, is hosting its first small business Saturday Artisan Market. Something’s brewing for Small Business Saturday in …. A...
ROCK HILL, SC
One shot in northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
CONCORD, NC

