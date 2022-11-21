Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Deadly wreck on I-85 near Freedom, Brookshire: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly wreck occurred Saturday on I-85, according to Charlotte Medic. Officials said the motor vehicle accident occurred sometime before 2 p.m. in between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard on I-85 southbound. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Details of the...
qcnews.com
Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials say
Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials …. Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Coroner...
qcnews.com
Friday, November 25, Morning Weather Forecast
Black Friday shoppers in Charlotte should pack their umbrellas as rain lingers until the afternoon. Saturday will see a break in the rain before soggy conditions take hold Sunday. Wild dine and dash survival story. Local restaurants have been hit by a rash of thefts known as “dine and dashes,"...
qcnews.com
Something’s brewing for Small Business Saturday in Rock Hill
A Rock Hill small business owner is making sure other small businesses can participate in what is traditionally known as Small Business Saturday. Carolina Brew Supply, a brewery and winery restaurant, is hosting its first small business Saturday Artisan Market. Something’s brewing for Small Business Saturday in …. A...
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Beautiful day ahead, temps in mid-60s around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A beautiful day is ahead!. High pressure is in control today, so it’ll stay quiet and dry. Expect mostly sunny, and mild highs in the middle 60s. Rain returns tonight as our next storm rolls in from the south. Showers start while...
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
qcnews.com
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
Comments / 0