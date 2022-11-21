ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Yankees should buy low on one solid Mets free-agent outfielder

Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees have been in touch with former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. While Conforto hasn’t played since the 2021 season, the former All-Star boasts an impressive offensive resume that could greatly boost the Yankees’ offense. A left-handed corner outfield bat, Michael Conforto provides a...
Yardbarker

Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect

The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
