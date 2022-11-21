Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Thursday ambulance theft at least sixth ambulance stolen in Kanawha Valley in past 5 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday’s ambulance theft that ended with a crash in the Kanawha River and the death of a woman marks at least the sixth ambulance theft in the Kanawha Valley in the past five years, including one in which dispatchers said paramedics were taken hostage.
wchstv.com
Shooting hospitalizes hunter, W.Va. Natural Resources Police lead investigation
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County hunter was hospitalized after he was shot and wounded by his own gun. The deer rifle reportedly went off during a bumpy four-wheeler ride in the Alum Creek woods off Brounland Road. Paramedics and law enforcement rushed to the scene of...
wchstv.com
Police: Crews recover body of woman who stole ambulance, drove it into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11 a.m. 11/24/22. The body of a woman who police said stole an ambulance and drove it into the Kanawha River overnight has been recovered, Charleston police said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, W.Va., was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, where...
wchstv.com
Police: Hunter taken to hospital after gun discharges in UTV
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:36 p.m. 11/25/22. West Virginia Natural Resources Police said two hunters were riding in a utility terrain vehicle Friday when a rifle discharged and shot one of the hunters in the arm and torso. It happened on Charles Lane off Brounland Road in...
wchstv.com
Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
wchstv.com
Suspect connected to St. Albans stabbing incident sought by deputies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:45 p.m., 11/26/22. Kanawha County deputies have identified a suspect and victim connected to a stabbing incident that occurred at a St. Albans residence Friday evening. Cory Carvill, 31, has been charged with malicious wounding, burglary and assault during the commission of a...
wchstv.com
City of Sissonville hosts fourth annual coat and toy drive
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is nearing, which means it's time to give back and share kindness. Neighbors in Sissonville hosted the city's fourth annual Hillbreed Family Memorial Coat and Toy Drive on Saturday. Tom Miller serves on the Greater Sissonville Development Council. The...
wchstv.com
W.Va. Symphony Orchestra announces musical performance and education initiative
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An initiative to bring diverse musical guests to perform with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra was announced Friday. The Fifth Third Bank Diversity Music Fund aims to bring professional musicians to the Mountain State for live performances, workshops and presentations, according to a news release from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
wchstv.com
Fire safety tips can protect your family when decorating for holidays
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With Thanksgiving coming to a close, Christmas decorations are on everyone's mind. Christmas tree fires are not common, but they are more likely to be serious when they occur. The South Charleston Fire Department gives some tips on how to stay "fire smart" when...
wchstv.com
Wacky parade and tackle football with no pads can mean only one thing - Commode Bowl
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A parade featuring plungers, toilet paper and toilets followed by a tackle football game with no pads can only mean one thing in the Kanawha Valley – the annual Commode Bowl in Dunbar. The Thanksgiving Day tradition returned again Thursday. Before the game between...
Comments / 0