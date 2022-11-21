ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Police: Hunter taken to hospital after gun discharges in UTV

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:36 p.m. 11/25/22. West Virginia Natural Resources Police said two hunters were riding in a utility terrain vehicle Friday when a rifle discharged and shot one of the hunters in the arm and torso. It happened on Charles Lane off Brounland Road in...
ALUM CREEK, WV
Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
CHARLESTON, WV
Suspect connected to St. Albans stabbing incident sought by deputies

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:45 p.m., 11/26/22. Kanawha County deputies have identified a suspect and victim connected to a stabbing incident that occurred at a St. Albans residence Friday evening. Cory Carvill, 31, has been charged with malicious wounding, burglary and assault during the commission of a...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
City of Sissonville hosts fourth annual coat and toy drive

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is nearing, which means it's time to give back and share kindness. Neighbors in Sissonville hosted the city's fourth annual Hillbreed Family Memorial Coat and Toy Drive on Saturday. Tom Miller serves on the Greater Sissonville Development Council. The...
SISSONVILLE, WV
W.Va. Symphony Orchestra announces musical performance and education initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An initiative to bring diverse musical guests to perform with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra was announced Friday. The Fifth Third Bank Diversity Music Fund aims to bring professional musicians to the Mountain State for live performances, workshops and presentations, according to a news release from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
CHARLESTON, WV

