KVAL

Groups put forth new litigation efforts to block Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Friday, a new litigation is underway to block Oregon's new gun control law. The Oregon Firearms Federation, The Sherman County Sheriff's Department, and a gun shop owner filed a motion to a federal judge to prevent the voter-approved Measure 114 from going into effect on Dec. 8.
