Surge in RSV leaves Oregon hospitals in crisis mode
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — A surge in pediatric RSV cases has pushed Oregon children’s hospitals into crisis standards of care. OHSU Doernbecher’s, Randall Children’s Hospital, and Providence St. Vincent’s pediatric unit are all going into crisis mode. Under the crisis care standards, hospitals are able...
Employees help woman deliver baby in McDonald's bathroom in Georgia
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - Employees at one McDonald's restaurant in Georgia served up way more than fast food on Wednesday. "I went into the bathroom, I used it, my water broke immediately." It was just before 10 Wednesday morning. "A lady came in she said 'are you okay?' I...
Pink wave in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
Rain tonight, storm threat Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Rain will become widespread tonight and into tomorrow. Some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe storms for Alabama at this time and lows will be in the 60s. The rain tomorrow should gradually decrease from west to east through the day tomorrow with highs again near 70. Rainfall totals around one inch are possible.
Some severe storms possible later
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A potent storm system lifting north to our west is bringing rain and storms to Alabama this evening and overnight, arriving around 5PM in the west, through 2AM Sunday to the east. The SPC has increased the severe weather threat to a "slight risk" (level 2 of 5) of severe thunderstorms for many of our coastal counties, while the "marginal risk" (level 1of 5) remains in effect for the rest of the area inland. Some storms could produce strong gusty winds, and there is a conditional threat for a few tornadoes, especially in the "slight risk" area. Rainfall amounts around one inch are possible overnight, with some isolated amounts closer to two inches. As the system moves through the area, expect gusty wind up to 30-40mph, and a wind advisory has been issued for non-thunderstorms winds. The rain and storms will exit the region, during the predawn hours tomorrow.
