MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A potent storm system lifting north to our west is bringing rain and storms to Alabama this evening and overnight, arriving around 5PM in the west, through 2AM Sunday to the east. The SPC has increased the severe weather threat to a "slight risk" (level 2 of 5) of severe thunderstorms for many of our coastal counties, while the "marginal risk" (level 1of 5) remains in effect for the rest of the area inland. Some storms could produce strong gusty winds, and there is a conditional threat for a few tornadoes, especially in the "slight risk" area. Rainfall amounts around one inch are possible overnight, with some isolated amounts closer to two inches. As the system moves through the area, expect gusty wind up to 30-40mph, and a wind advisory has been issued for non-thunderstorms winds. The rain and storms will exit the region, during the predawn hours tomorrow.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO