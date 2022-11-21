Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
NPR
KELLY: Biden says he is open to their ideas, but he has already drawn red lines through a bunch of them. To talk about how productive divided government can be, I'm joined by congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales - hey there, Claudia...
CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: Hey there. KELLY: ...And our White House correspondent, Tamara Keith. Hey, Tam. TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Hey, hey. KELLY: Claudia, you kick us off. House Republicans, who are about to run things in the House - they've spent a lot of time detailing their plans for this new Congress. What are they?
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
Top Republican Endorses Trump
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.
A new foreign policy headache for Biden as Israel forms its most right-wing government ever
Israel's new Netanyahu-led government, including figures known for extreme anti-Arab views, will pose major challenges for Biden administration.
NPR
U.S. House considers creating a new delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation
The U.S. House is considering whether to create a new delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation to make good on an 1836 treaty. One hundred eighty-six years ago, the U.S. government made a deal with the Cherokee Nation. In exchange for its land, the government agreed to provide the tribe a seat in Congress. The treaty was ratified, but its terms were never fully honored. NPR political correspondent Susan Davis reports that some in Congress want to finally make good on that deal.
Russia rains missiles on recaptured Ukrainian city
KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Natalia Kristenko’s dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. City workers were at first too overwhelmed to retrieve her as they responded to a deadly barrage of attacks that shook Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson.
NPR
Midterm results show voters reject election denialism
We learned a lot from the 2022 midterms. Abortion access matters to voters, Florida might not be a swing state anymore, and election denialism is not a winning strategy. NPR's Miles Parks covers voting, and he's been reporting on that last point a whole lot in the last two weeks since voting ended. Hi, Miles.
NPR
Countries worldwide consider how to help protesters in Iran
As a United Nations council considers the crackdown in Iran, the US and other countries are looking at what they can do to support protesters seeking more freedom. While young Iranians continue two months of street protests, the U.S. and other countries are looking at whether there are things they can do to support their demands for more freedom. The United Nations Human Rights Council is discussing it today in Switzerland. Beth Van Schaack, who heads the State Department's Global Criminal Justice Office, says that it's a step in the right direction.
NPR
What it's like spending Thanksgiving in space
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with U.S. astronaut Christina Koch about her experience of spending Thanksgiving in space. This Thanksgiving, we're thinking about some of the people farthest away from us. Think really far - like, out of this world. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Five, four, stage engine start,...
NPR
Ukrainians prepare for winter by cutting down trees, raising concerns about forests
Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy and heating infrastructure have left millions of people wondering how they'll stay warm over the coming winter. NPR's Nathan Rott reports on efforts, legal and otherwise, to supply Ukrainians with firewood. (SOUNDBITE OF CHAINSAW BUZZING) NATHAN ROTT, BYLINE: In a light rain, among jumbled, spent...
NPR
Stacy Schiff takes on a hero of the American Revolution in her new book
Years ago, a friend told me I had to read a book. It was a biography of Cleopatra, the queen of Egypt in ancient Roman times. Stacy Schiff wrote that book, even though the record contained few reliable facts about Cleopatra's life and even gave conflicting versions of her death.
NPR
Morning news brief
The city of Chesapeake, Va., is reeling on this Thanksgiving Day from the mass shooting earlier this week at a Walmart. The city released the names of five of the six people killed. Authorities, though, are withholding the name and photo of the sixth victim, a minor. Police identified the shooter as a 31-year-old Walmart employee. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This was the third mass shooting in Virginia in just two weeks. Reporter William Wan has been tracking developments for The Washington Post. William, what more can you tell us about the victims?
NPR
An art exhibit on the National Mall honors health care workers who died of COVID
Susannah Perlman remembers her mother Marla's smile, a big, beaming smile that covered "a couple of ZIP codes." Marla died from COVID-19 last year. She was retired and had served as director of volunteers at a hospital in Pennsylvania. As part of the Hero Art Project, emerging and established artists...
Comments / 0