Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
City of Sissonville hosts fourth annual coat and toy drive
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is nearing, which means it's time to give back and share kindness. Neighbors in Sissonville hosted the city's fourth annual Hillbreed Family Memorial Coat and Toy Drive on Saturday. Tom Miller serves on the Greater Sissonville Development Council. The...
wchstv.com
Shooting hospitalizes hunter, W.Va. Natural Resources Police lead investigation
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County hunter was hospitalized after he was shot and wounded by his own gun. The deer rifle reportedly went off during a bumpy four-wheeler ride in the Alum Creek woods off Brounland Road. Paramedics and law enforcement rushed to the scene of...
wchstv.com
Thursday ambulance theft at least sixth ambulance stolen in Kanawha Valley in past 5 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday’s ambulance theft that ended with a crash in the Kanawha River and the death of a woman marks at least the sixth ambulance theft in the Kanawha Valley in the past five years, including one in which dispatchers said paramedics were taken hostage.
wchstv.com
64th Model Railroad Show set for this weekend in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An annual model train show that has been a tradition for more than half a century returns this weekend in Huntington. The 64th Annual Model Railroad Show is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Mountain Health Arena, according to organizers. Hosted by the Appalachian...
wchstv.com
Wager this: Ohio, Michigan governors have friendly bet on Ohio State-Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — When players competing in the intense Ohio State-Michigan rivalry hit the field on Saturday, there will be more than a perfect season, a Big Ten East championship and bragging rights on the line. The governors of the teams’ respective states may have to pay up...
wchstv.com
Police: Hunter taken to hospital after gun discharges in UTV
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:36 p.m. 11/25/22. West Virginia Natural Resources Police said two hunters were riding in a utility terrain vehicle Friday when a rifle discharged and shot one of the hunters in the arm and torso. It happened on Charles Lane off Brounland Road in...
wchstv.com
Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
wchstv.com
wchstv.com
Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Scioto County, Ohio, troopers said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth was struck by a pickup truck after he walked into the roadway along U.S. 23, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wchstv.com
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
wchstv.com
Suspect connected to St. Albans stabbing incident sought by deputies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:45 p.m., 11/26/22. Kanawha County deputies have identified a suspect and victim connected to a stabbing incident that occurred at a St. Albans residence Friday evening. Cory Carvill, 31, has been charged with malicious wounding, burglary and assault during the commission of a...
wchstv.com
Police: Crews recover body of woman who stole ambulance, drove it into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11 a.m. 11/24/22. The body of a woman who police said stole an ambulance and drove it into the Kanawha River overnight has been recovered, Charleston police said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, W.Va., was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, where...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Blenko Glass Company Milton, WV
Explore our iconic collections & see what makes us the most colorful name in glass! Featured in magazines, TV appearances, & various online publications. Mouth Blown Glassware. Skilled Craftsmanship. Since 1893. Handcrafted Artistry. Types: Water Bottles, Vases, Pitchers, Decanters, Bowls, Lamps, Art Glass, Candle Holders, Suncatchers, Drinking Glasses.
wchstv.com
St. Albans police seek help from the public in locating missing man
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — St. Albans police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. James Lester, 48, has been missing since Nov. 15, police said. Lester has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 180 pounds. Police report he was last seen...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Glen's Sporting Goods, Huntington, WV
We offer custom screen printing for schools, businesses, clubs, sports and organizations. There are no art fees, no initial screen fees* and a short turnaround time. We are also officially licensed to print for Marshall University (design must be approved). TEAM SALES. We are staffed by specialists who are ready...
wchstv.com
Fire safety tips can protect your family when decorating for holidays
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With Thanksgiving coming to a close, Christmas decorations are on everyone's mind. Christmas tree fires are not common, but they are more likely to be serious when they occur. The South Charleston Fire Department gives some tips on how to stay "fire smart" when...
wchstv.com
Hurricane gears up for Small Business Saturday
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Main Street in Hurricane prepped Friday for Small Business Saturday. Last year's Small Business Saturday was a huge success in Hurricane. This year, businesses are hoping it will be even bigger. “It was just very busy. Everyone was excited for a lot of Christmas shopping,"...
wchstv.com
W.Va. Symphony Orchestra announces musical performance and education initiative
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An initiative to bring diverse musical guests to perform with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra was announced Friday. The Fifth Third Bank Diversity Music Fund aims to bring professional musicians to the Mountain State for live performances, workshops and presentations, according to a news release from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Comments / 0