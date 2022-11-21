ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

City of Sissonville hosts fourth annual coat and toy drive

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is nearing, which means it's time to give back and share kindness. Neighbors in Sissonville hosted the city's fourth annual Hillbreed Family Memorial Coat and Toy Drive on Saturday. Tom Miller serves on the Greater Sissonville Development Council. The...
SISSONVILLE, WV
64th Model Railroad Show set for this weekend in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An annual model train show that has been a tradition for more than half a century returns this weekend in Huntington. The 64th Annual Model Railroad Show is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Mountain Health Arena, according to organizers. Hosted by the Appalachian...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Police: Hunter taken to hospital after gun discharges in UTV

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:36 p.m. 11/25/22. West Virginia Natural Resources Police said two hunters were riding in a utility terrain vehicle Friday when a rifle discharged and shot one of the hunters in the arm and torso. It happened on Charles Lane off Brounland Road in...
ALUM CREEK, WV
Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
CHARLESTON, WV
Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Scioto County, Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Scioto County, Ohio, troopers said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth was struck by a pickup truck after he walked into the roadway along U.S. 23, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
MICHIGAN STATE
Suspect connected to St. Albans stabbing incident sought by deputies

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:45 p.m., 11/26/22. Kanawha County deputies have identified a suspect and victim connected to a stabbing incident that occurred at a St. Albans residence Friday evening. Cory Carvill, 31, has been charged with malicious wounding, burglary and assault during the commission of a...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
MILTON, WV
HUNTINGTON, WV
Hurricane gears up for Small Business Saturday

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Main Street in Hurricane prepped Friday for Small Business Saturday. Last year's Small Business Saturday was a huge success in Hurricane. This year, businesses are hoping it will be even bigger. “It was just very busy. Everyone was excited for a lot of Christmas shopping,"...
HURRICANE, WV
W.Va. Symphony Orchestra announces musical performance and education initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An initiative to bring diverse musical guests to perform with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra was announced Friday. The Fifth Third Bank Diversity Music Fund aims to bring professional musicians to the Mountain State for live performances, workshops and presentations, according to a news release from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
CHARLESTON, WV

