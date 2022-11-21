Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
5 big reasons why kids are getting sick and flooding ERs — and 'immunity debt' isn't one of them
There are many factors influencing higher-than-usual rates of RSV, flu, and other viruses in children.
BBC
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC
Emergency department situation 'worse than during Covid'
A senior doctor has warned that patients waiting long periods in emergency departments to be admitted to hospital are “going to come to harm". Dr Andrew Dobbin, a consultant at the Ulster Hospital, said there was “almost a one-in, one out-policy” at the hospital because of delays discharging medically fit patients.
Severely ill refusing sicknotes as they cannot afford time off, says GPs’ head
Exclusive: Doctors suffering ‘moral distress’ at their powerlessness to help most vulnerable, says head of the Royal College of GPs
BBC
No-fault eviction notices up 76% for renters
Thousands of tenants have been put at risk of being made homeless after a 76% jump in the number of no-fault eviction notices issued by landlords. Some 5,940 households in England were issued Section 21 eviction notices between April and June - up from 3,380 in the same period in 2021.
Bacterial infections the 'second leading cause of death worldwide'
Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for one in eight of all deaths in 2019, the first global estimate of their lethality revealed on Tuesday. "These new data for the first time reveal the full extent of the global public health challenge posed by bacterial infections," said study co-author Christopher Murray, the director of US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Bacterial infections linked to 1 in 8 deaths in 2019
A group of researchers looked at global data on deaths from bacterial infections, like E. coli and Staphylococcus. They found that 7.7. million, or nearly 14 percent, of all deaths in 2019 were a result of bacterial infections. Many of those deaths occurred in low income countries, highlighting the need...
BBC
Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law appeal
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her appeal over a law that allows abortion up until birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry said she was "angry that the judges say my feelings do not matter". Judges at the Court of Appeal decided the...
Gove under pressure to explain role in PPE deals for Mone-linked firm
Minister’s insistence he referred all offers to civil service channels appears at odds with previously released email correspondence
BBC
Bristol's poorest families may be asked to pay council tax
About 18,000 of Bristol's poorest households may have to start paying council tax, under proposals to reduce a local authority financial shortfall. Bristol City Council has proposed cutting £3m from its council tax reduction scheme (CTRS). It means 18,000 households could be asked to contribute 10% or 20% from...
BBC
The puzzle of UK’s half a million missing workers
For the first time, more than 2.5 million people in the UK are out of work because of a long-term health problem. The number has jumped by half a million since the start of the pandemic - but, BBC News analysis reveals, the impact is spread unevenly across the country, with some regions and types of job far more affected.
BBC
Ashford bacteria outbreak: Primary school pupil dies with infection
A child has died and another has been taken to hospital after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey. The pupils at the Ashford Church of England Primary School are believed to be in the same year group. The UK Health Security Agency said the children caught the...
Comments / 0