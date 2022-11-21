ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L&I, DHS partner to distribute hundreds of stuffed toys

By Rebecca Parsons
 5 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) and Human Services (DHS) kicked off the holiday season with an annual donation of stuffed toys collected throughout the year.

Toys that are collected throughout the year have to pass L&I routine inspections. They are then later distributed to Pennsylvania families through the DHS Holiday Wish program.

“We collect these toys throughout the year because it’s our job to make sure they’re safe for all children in Pennsylvania. Donating our annual collection is a special opportunity to spark a little joy for a few of those children each holiday season,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians to consider their neighbors, co-workers, friends and family members who might be struggling this holiday season. If you have a little extra to give this year, get in touch with an organization that collects holiday donations. You won’t regret it.”

Under state law, L&I’s Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety must inspect all new stuffed toy samples for contents, choking hazards, and general safety.

Toys that pass inspection get a registration number, which is on every stuffed toy sold in the state. Because of this process, the department accumulates hundreds of toy samples each year.

In the past six years, L&I has donated nearly 3,800 toys that passed inspection to holiday gift drives. On Monday, L&I delivered nearly 600 toys to DHS for its Holiday Wish program, which was started in 1989 by a small group of DHS employees.

Over the years, Holiday Wish has grown to include hundreds of employees in numerous departments, allowing the program to reach thousands of individuals in need around Pennsylvania during the holiday season.

“We want to do our part during this season of giving to help make the holidays better and brighter for the families we serve. Holiday Wish allows us to give a little extra help to our neighbors who may b e struggling or having a hard time,” DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead said. “Our mission at DHS is to ensure every Pennsylvanian has the resources they need to meet their basic needs and live their lives with the dignity we all deserve. DHS administers programs to help, and I encourage any Pennsylvanian having trouble financially to apply and see if they qualify for assistance.”

