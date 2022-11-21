Read full article on original website
Brewster diner that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see end to tradition
A Brewster eatery that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see an end to the tradition. Bob’s Diner, which began serving up Thanksgiving dinners free of charge 15 years ago, could close its doors soon with a future project as the main cause. "The reason this might be our last...
Mara's Southern Kitchen in Syosset to close after 11 years of business
A beloved Syosset eatery is serving its final dinner today.
Paterson turns up the yuletide cheer during Christmas tree lighting ceremony
The event brought the feeling of Rockefeller Center right to the heart of the city.
'The need is great': Roosevelt Youth Center seeks help to restock its food pantry shelves
The center handed out free Thanksgiving dinners in partnership with Mount Sinai Baptist Church.
‘I just like putting smiles on people’s faces’: Brooklyn chef provides Thanksgiving meals for people in need on L train
Chef Bea, who has been cooking for over 15 years, helped hand out the food from the turkey, the candied yams and the stuffing that took her two days to prepare to make people feel loved.
Feel like royalty at Oheka Castle in Huntington
On this Road Trip: Close to Home, you can be the king and queen of your very own castle in Huntington. When you first enter Oheka Castle, you are greeted by a magnificent staircase that is modeled after a staircase in a French chateau. "A lot of people tend to...
Black Friday shock: Keychains with Nazi symbols were for sale at Riverhead store
On Saturday, News 12 Long Island's Andrew Ehinger went to the same store where he found some more keychains as well and informed the manager about the symbol of hate. The manager, Ebru Kislal, said she was unaware that they were in the store.
Monroe mom-and-pop shops excited for Small Business Saturday
Business on Lake Street in the Village of Monroe were excited on Saturday as they eagerly anticipated an influx of shoppers for Small Business Saturday.
Dasher’s Drive-Thru Light Show returns for 2nd year in Newark
Black Friday shoppers and New Jersey residents can look forward to catching the immersive drive-thru light show in Newark.
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
Tenants: Bed-Stuy apartment building has not had heat for several winters
The Department of Buildings has received several complaints and three boiler violations listed for the building
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
Amazon driver alerts family to house fire in Blauvelt
A Blauvelt family having dinner Friday night were able to escape unharmed after an Amazon driver alerted them to a fire that had broken out at their home.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving
A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
Police: Man working with forklift in Brooklyn dies after heavy doors fall on him
The incident happened Thursday at the corner of Columbia and Creamer streets around 5:30 p.m.
Off-duty White Plains firefighter saves woman from car fire in Connecticut
An off-duty White Plains firefighter rescued a woman from a car fire in Brookfield, Connecticut early Saturday morning.
Winter weather outlook 2022-2023: What can NYC expect?
Winter is right around the corner – so what can we expect this winter and how can we prepare?
STORM WATCH: Heavy wind and rain expected Sunday afternoon in NYC
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says a strengthening cold front will produce a thump of heavy, windswept rain Sunday afternoon. Showers are expected as soon as mid-morning before the front arrives.
Sayville defeats Plainedge to win team's 7th Long Island championship
The Sayville Golden Flashes won the Long Island championship for the seventh time in the team's history in a 33-7 blowout against Plainedge.
