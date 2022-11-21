ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester airport braces for 25,000+ passengers this week, urge you plan ahead

By Alex Love
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgXOO_0jJ7nzUZ00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flying out of or arriving at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport will look a lot different this week compared to last Thanksgiving as foot traffic is expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels.

But how will airlines keep up with this demand after delays and pilot shortages impacted the industry over the summer?

Travelers are taking advantage of this Thanksgiving to take off and see the family they couldn’t see during this time last year. But with this comes a big jump in holiday traffic. So, the Rochester airport encourages you to plan ahead to make your flight on time.

All this week, staff of the Fredrick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport is expecting foot traffic to outpace any holiday stretch they’ve seen in over a year.

“We’ve got 52 departing flights a day which is at the same pre-pandemic level we had in 2019,” Director Andy Moore said. “We’re expecting somewhere around 25,000 departing passengers for the seven-day block of time. Which is the busiest block of time of the year.”

Data from the Bureau of Transportation shows Rochester already outpaced last year’s holiday traffic in every month of 2022. Since the industry experienced widespread flight delays over the summer due to pilot shortages, Airport Administration expects airlines to adapt to meet demand.

“The FAA has reports of somewhere around 8,000 pilots are needed over the next decade and so that has created a challenge for the airlines,” Director Moore continued. “But I think the issues that we saw over the Summer has been resolved as the airlines adjust to what the passenger demands are going to be during the holiday travel.”

Fueling this higher turnout of travelers is fewer concerns of covid infections compared to this time last year. Some passengers we spoke to explained this was their first Thanksgiving visiting family in over two years. So, they left early in the week.

“I came from Pensacola, FL, and it was a smooth flying experience,” Olivia Bevilacqua told News 8 as she landed from Florida. “I left early this morning, so I’m tired.”

“It’s a big deal because I get to spend time with my family,” Clinique Jackson added before taking off for North Carolina. “Last year I couldn’t because of Covid but this is better.”

And remember you can also log onto the airport’s website for up-to-date flight statuses. Or check with the company you’re flying to on the morning of your takeoff.

Airport management believes the forecast around Rochester will remain calm enough to not cause any delays but wants to remind passengers that storms in other parts of the country can create a domino effect to delay flights coming in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Plane made emergency landing on Wednesday at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a tense moment at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday when a plane had to make an emergency landing. Several Rochester Fire Department trucks were on the scene to help and escort the plane to the gate. Monroe County officials say the Delta flight took off from Rochester but had to turn around just before 7 a.m. due to the smell of smoke in the cockpit.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police presence on Mosley Rd. in Greece

Greece, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police scene has been set up on Mosley Rd. in Greece Wednesday night. Several cars and crime tape can be seen from Mosley Rd. and Benjamin Ave. Mosley Rd. is currently blocked off to traffic. It’s unclear why police were called to this scene or why they’re still there. […]
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation

Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE: MCSO has confirmed that four people have been sent to the hospital from the crash. Original : Monroe County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Empire Boulevard. Empire is currently closed between Winton Road and Plank Road until further...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy