WSFA
Police: 3 wounded in 2 Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people were injured in two separate shootings on Friday and Saturday. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 2100 block of E. South Blvd. around 3:40 p.m. Friday in reference to a person shot. There, police said two men were found with gunshot wounds. Williams revealed the men sustained those injuries in the area of April and Ridgecrest streets.
WSFA
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
WSFA
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm a man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday night. The suspect is 35-year-old Jason Popwell. Police have released limited information on what happened. Police Chief Mark Thompson’s statement said only that Popwell was “charged with manslaughter from the Investigation last night conducted by PPD in the Autauga Heights.”
WSFA
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
WSFA
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men’s health after beating cancer
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - An Auburn cheerleader faced the fight of his life before his senior year: he was diagnosed with cancer. Meet Auburn cheerleader Cameron Monistere. “My name is Cameron Monistere. I go to Auburn University. This year I graduate in May of 2023. My major is hospitality management with an emphasis in culinary sciences and a minor in business.”
WSFA
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for three touchdowns, including a game-winner with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14. Britten carried it 28 times for 160 yards for UAPB. His 7-yard touchdown opened the scoring in the first quarter and his 11-yarder made it 13-0 early in the second quarter. He capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 14-yard TD in the closing seconds.
WSFA
Alabama earns statement win against Auburn in regular season finale
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Having no control over their own destiny, the seventh ranked Crimson Tide made a statement win Saturday against in-state rival Auburn, beating the Tigers 49-27. After both teams traded punts to start the game, it was unranked Auburn who drew blood first. Robby Ashford ran for 25 yards to put the Tigers near midfield. Three plays later, a pass interference against ‘Bama gave Auburn possession at the 26-yard-line. Ashford capped off the drive by weaving through traffic and stretching out into the endzone to go up 7-0.
WSFA
One man dead after fatal crash on Alabama Hwy. 14 in Loachapoka
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Loachapoka on Thanksgiving. The crash happened on November 24 on Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188 in Loachapoka. According to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the crash claimed the life of a 53-year-old male. His identity...
WSFA
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
WSFA
ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of sitting at a dinner table enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal, many people filled the stands at ASU Stadium for the 88th Turkey Day Classic. “My favorite thing about being out here is being able to see old classmates,” said Bobby J. Pierson, a longtime...
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking rain and storms through Sunday morning
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are tracking another storm system that will roll across Alabama overnight. It brings with it a very low risk for severe weather, mainly for far south Alabama. The main concern with this system will be a pocket or two of wind damage in the most...
WSFA
Shoppers head to EastChase for Black Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People eagerly filled The Shoppes at EastChase for Black Friday. “It’s just been booming,” Academy Sports + Outdoors sales manager Megan Rodgers said. Rodgers mentioned Black Friday 2022 was different compared to other years, with more people preferring to shop online and pick up...
WSFA
First Alert: Rain and storms return Saturday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are tracking another storm system that arrives tonight and brings in a very low risk of severe weather to far south Alabama. The main concern would be a pocket or two of wind damage in the most intense storm cores. But, with plenty of wind shear around, we can’t rule out a rogue, quick tornado dropping late tonight. This risk is for the far southern sections of the state, roughly along and south of a line from Monroeville to Troy to Eufaula.
