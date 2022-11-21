ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Brandeis students want answers after fatal bus crash

By Beth Germano
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wf7Rx_0jJ7nTRR00

Brandeis students want answers after fatal bus crash 01:44

WALTHAM - With debris from the accident still strewn along the crash site on South Street in Waltham, it's an impactful scene for Brandeis University students trying to comprehend what happened. "It's horrible, just horrible. I don't know what happened," said a graduate student who identified himself as Jimmy.

Another student who didn't want to be identified was one of the passengers on the shuttle bus that slammed into a tree Saturday night and decided to return to the site. She suffered a concussion and only wants answers. "I was thrown around the bus," she said. "I just want to figure out exactly what happened."

The crash killed student Vanessa Mark and injured 27 other people. So far there have been no charges.

The driver worked for Joseph's Limousine and Transportation in Medford, which provides shuttle busses for Brandeis students to Boston and Cambridge. The director of operations did not answer questions from WBZ-TV, saying, "We're trying to be super sensitive to the situation right now and can't comment."

The company has had 16 inspections in two years with a rating of satisfactory.

A staff member who visited the site said she hopes speeding or distracted driving wasn't a factor and thinks of the students involved. "They all touch you in some way," she said. "Even if you don't know them they're all a family."

Classes have been cancelled this week, but the university wants to support students who still remain on campus with a vigil Monday night to bring them together. "We know it's going to be difficult for students and the whole campus for some time. Long term support and taking care of the community is what we're focused on.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Woman killed in NH crash on Thanksgiving was college softball player

PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed. "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted. According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

Man dies after being struck by car in Foxboro

FOXBORO - A man was struck by a car and killed on Cocasset Street in Foxboro Saturday morning. The Foxboro Police Department said they received a call for a pedestrian struck at 10:45am where Cocasset meets Oak Street. There is a crosswalk at that intersection, but it is unclear exactly where the pedestrian was struck. Police said when they arrived, they found a male pedestrian had been hit. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have only identified the victim as a resident of Foxboro. The 35-year-old driver of the car is also from Foxboro, according to police,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Brandeis student felt something wrong with bus before fatal crash

WALTHAM - "I have four staples in my head," said Cassidy Hanck, one of more than two dozen passengers who survived a Brandeis University shuttle bus crash Saturday. The bus slammed into a tree about a mile from campus on a return trip from Boston. There are now flowers at the scene where Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old undergrad was killed in the crash. She was on leave from the school, living in Waltham. The shuttle, run by Joseph's Transportation, was still running on campus Monday. On Saturday, Hanck remembers feeling like something was wrong with the bus,...
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested for allegedly slashing another man's face in South Station

BOSTON -- A Medford man is under arrest after he allegedly slashed another man in the face at South Station. It happened in the Commuter Rail Lobby around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Witnesses told police they saw two men get into an argument and then one began to attack the other with "some instrument." Officers found the victim with a cut to his face and witnesses pointed to Hocine Lounici, 38, of Medford, as the assailant. Lounici was determined to be responsible and arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. The incident is still under investigation. 
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Truck 'Storrows' in Sumner Tunnel during rush hour

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel was closed for more than two hours Friday night after a truck got stuck in the tunnel on Route 1A South during rush hour.State Police headed to the scene when the call came in at 4:20 p.m. They said an over-height truck struck the tunnel's ceiling and became stuck in the tunnel. While traffic was detoured through the Ted Williams Tunnel, those traveling in the tunnel at the time were stuck behind the truck."I saw two or three other people with their luggage walking up the center lane to exit the tunnel; I am like where...
BOSTON, MA
People

1 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying Brandeis University Students Crashes in Massachusetts

The student who died on the scene was identified as undergraduate Vanessa Mark One college student is dead and more than two dozen are injured after their shuttle bus crashed on Saturday night in Waltham, Mass., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. A driver and 27 students from Brandeis University were in the shuttle bus heading from a hockey game at Northeastern University when the vehicle crashed on South Street around 10:32 p.m., per the press release from the office.  Undergraduate student Vanessa Mark was pronounced dead...
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for missing 12-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Ayden Jordan is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark blue shirt, beige pants, black puffer jacket, white and purple Jordan sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Death of 83-year-old in Lyndeborough, NH ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. -- An autopsy has been completed for an 83-year-old man who was found dead under suspicious pretenses in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire. Robert Prest was found dead in his Center Road home on Wednesday. According to the medical examiner, his death was caused by blunt impact to his head and the manner was homicide. "The examination concluded that the head injury was indeed from blunt impact forces, rather than from having been shot," a press release said. On Friday, Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder. He allegedly shot Carlos Quintong, 44, in Brookline, N.H. on Wednesday morning. The connection between Prest's death and this shooting is under investigation, said the New Hampshire Attorney General.Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-628-8477.
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
CBS Boston

Driver takes off after hitting 3 people in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H. – Three people were seriously injured late Wednesday night when they were hit by a car in downtown Nashua. Police said the driver took off.It happened near Castro's Backroom on Main Street around 11:40 p.m.Three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that police said are serious but non-life threatening.Nashua Police did not say if they have any description of the vehicle involved.No further information is currently available.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits crash victims at South Shore Hospital

WEYMOUTH -- Apple CEO Tim Cook visited South Shore Hospital on Friday to see victims of the deadly car crash that occurred at the Hingham Apple store.On Monday, an SUV smashed through the glass storefront. One person was killed and 21 other people were hurt."We are grateful that Tim Cook and Deirdre O'Brien from Apple were able to come to South Shore Hospital on Friday to visit with some of the patients who were injured during last week's tragedy at the Apple Store in Hingham," said South Shore President Allen Smith in part of a statement. "The genuine caring and kindness shown by Tim and his team on this visit did so much to lift the spirits of the patients and our colleagues."Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash in Hingham, is now charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident." As of November 24, eight victims were still at South Shore Hospital. 
WEYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Suspect in 2 shootings arrested after massive search in 6 NH towns

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. – A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and another seriously injured in shootings that led to a massive search in six New Hampshire towns.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella initially said his office was responding to two deaths in the Lyndeborough area. Investigators later determined a victim was killed in Lyndeborough while a second person who was shot in Brookline survived and is being treated at an area hospital.Following the shootings, New Hampshire State Police and officers from local departments searched for the accused gunman in Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and Nashua.  Around 12:15 p.m., the suspect was arrested without incident in the area of Auburn Street in Nashua. The Attorney General's office has not yet released the name of the suspect or victims.Formella said it does not appear there is any threat to the public. No further information is currently available. 
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Worcester Man, 31, Killed in Crash on I-495 in Bolton

A Worcester, Massachusetts, man was killed Monday when his car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Bolton, state police announced. Around 10:35 a.m. Monday, the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of her car in the area of the 69.6 mile marker on I-495, state police said. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry cut across lanes of traffic, hitting a Lexus NX200. Both cars swerved off into the median, where they each rolled over.
BOLTON, MA
CBS Boston

JFK/UMass pedestrian bridge closed after MBTA finds structural damage

BRAINTREE – The MBTA said "critical structural issues" forced the closure of two entrances to the JFK/UMass station.The T said the problems are at the Columbia Road entrance to the pedestrian bridge.Last year, a set of stairs at the station had to be torn down after Boston University professor David Jones fell through rusted out stairs to his death.His widow filed a lawsuit last week, alleging Jones' wrongful death was the direct result of the "carelessness, recklessness and negligence" of the MBTA.As of Wednesday, the Columbia Road entrance to the station was blocked off with a fence to prevent people...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Eight victims of Apple store crash still hospitalized at South Shore Hospital

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWEYMOUTH -- Eight victims of the car crash at the Apple store in Hingham are still being treated at South Shore Hospital Tuesday night. "Many of us live in this community and so it does touch home," said Dr. William Tollefsen, the Medical Director of Emergency Medical Services and Mobile Integrated Health at South Shore Health. He responded to the scene of the deadly crash."Being able to work in that environment is pretty surreal, particularly in a place that I've been a customer," said Tollefsen.It's a day staff at South Shore Hospital won't soon forget, but say they were...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin  32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
92K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy