2 Colorado Cities Ranked on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List
Many are aware that most Colorado destinations are the most beautiful in the world, but now there's a ranking to prove it. Travel Lemming recently released a list of "50 Best Places to Travel in 2023" and two locations in Colorado were ranked. Colorado is One of the Best Places...
Is The TV Show Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado? Some Think So
As Colorado and the rest of the world get ready for season 5 of Yellowstone, we're going to answer a very popular question/rumor about the show. Is it actually filmed in Colorado?. Is Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado?. With so much beautiful scenery in Colorado, the question about the possibility of...
Colorado’s Favorite Dog Might Surprise You
As a general rule, we love dogs here in America. They are man's best friend, after all. Women and children, too! We love dogs so much in this country that if you're one who does not care for pooches, the rest of us will look at you funny. Is that fair? No, but it just goes to show how beloved dogs are in this country.
Colorado Has the Deepest Hot Springs in the World, and Other Fun Colorado Facts
Another day, another round of odd facts about the Centennial State!. Colorado is a wonderous place, full of outdoor adventure and without a shortage of beautiful things to see. Heck, I've seen a lot more beautiful scenery from my back yard since I've moved out here than I have in any other state I've ever been to. I will admit that a not-insignificant amount of that time was spent in Florida, which is flat and dull to look at unless you're on the beach (even then...it's just water). Still, I think the Colorado scenery is impressive. That's why I like it here.
Grand Mesa Named Top 10 Instagram Winter Wonderland World Wide
The Grand Mesa in western Colorado has been named one of the most Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands in the entire world. The Grand Mesa has the distinction of being the largest flat top mountain in the world with more than 500 square miles of forests, lakes, and streams. Now the iconic western Colorado mountain has made the list of the 10-most Instagram-worthy winter wonderland across the globe.
Abandoned Colorado Liquor Store Looks Straight From a Scary Movie
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If horror movies have taught us anything over the years, it's that you don't walk into old, abandoned buildings in the middle of nowhere. In fact, you should probably just stay in your car and keep your road trip moving right along until you reach a town with, at the very least, a McDonald's.
Colorado’s Coors ‘Yellowstone’ Contest Will Have You Living Like a Dutton
It's arguably the biggest TV show to come along in years, "Yellowstone." Not many Americans can know the life of a ranch owner, or ranch hand, or cowboy, but you can sure give a shot. Win this contest, and you'll be living the "good life" for a while in Montana...
Flight to Denver Sees St. Elmo’s Fire and It’s Not What You Think
From the headline, you'd assume that a flight crew managed to toss an old VHS or DVD into the plane's video system and show a classic 80's "Brat Pack" movie on their way from Miami to Denver. But in fact, the flight was treated to the real thing. If you...
Is Keanu Reeves Coming to Montrose, Colorado?
As someone who has been in the radio business for over 36 years, meeting celebrities has been quite the norm in my world. I've had the true honor of meeting some legends, AKA mega Stars like, Tina Turner, James Brown and Mark Wahlberg (Marky Mark days). I've also had the pleasure of getting a selfie with Comedian Jim Breuer, Chatting with Taylor Swift for 45 minutes and shooting pool with comedian/Actor Craig Robinson. The list is a long and proud one.
Looking for Work? Research Says Colorado Is Top Spot for Job Seekers
Searching for a job can be exhausting. You might send out countless resumes and cover letters only to get a few (reliable) bites back. Thankfully, applying for jobs may have better payoffs in Colorado. Here's what you need to know about careers in the Centennial State:. Colorado employers are looking...
Plan a Colorado Staycation at This Secluded A-Frame
Most of us have heard of glamping, where campers are provided with more of a luxurious experience than the typical tent in the woods – but have you ever heard of a hipcamp?. According to the official website, hipcamp is a "growing community of good-natured people and the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays." The concept creates opportunities for landowners to host travelers on their properties in RVs, cabins, treehouses, or other tent camping and glamping options. Differing from vacation booking sites like Airbnb, hipcamps are all about connecting travelers to nature through outdoor accommodations and experiences.
How Much Does Retail Therapy Really Cost in Colorado?
Sometimes a little retail therapy in Colorado can make you feel refreshed and ready to take on the world, but obviously, it comes at a cost. Oftentimes it can be a lot easier to shop for others than yourself because you tend to justify the act as a good deed. Other times it's easier to shop for yourself because you already know exactly what you like and what you want.
