fox32chicago.com
Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
fox32chicago.com
7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police
CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officer injured responding to fight on Near North Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday after being injured on the Near North Side. Police said that officers responded to a fight at Division and State at 5:46 p.m. One officer suffered bruises and abrasions to the face and was taken to the hospital in good condition. Another sustained an injury to the face and declined medical attention.
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday is back and so are the deals at Woodfield Mall
The Woodfield Mall saw shoppers before stores even opened this morning on Black Friday. Shoppers can expect to see plenty of deals and some new stores here at the shopping center in Chicago's north suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8 a.m.
Preparations are underway for Chicago's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade will head down State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph.
fox32chicago.com
Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in luggage at O'Hare: CPD
CHICAGO - A man claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare International Airport was arrested Friday, Chicago police say. The man was arrested in Terminal 1 after stating he had a bomb in his bag. No explosives were found by Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Detectives, CPD's...
fox32chicago.com
4 injured in 3-vehicle crash just days after deadly crash on same Chicago street
CHICAGO - Four people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash on Chicago's South Side. Around 3:51 p.m., police say a 75-year-old man in an SUV was traveling westbound on 103rd Street when he struck a 16-year-old in an SUV who was traveling northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue and was attempting to turn left onto 103rd.
fox32chicago.com
Skokie Bank of America robbed
SKOKIE, Ill. - A Bank of America in Skokie was robbed Saturday morning, police say. Sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the Bank of America located at 3328 West Touhy Avenue was robbed. Skokie police say no one was injured and no one is in custody at this time.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT searches for suspect in shooting inside Chicago Loop hotel
CHICAGO - A SWAT team was on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in Chicago's Loop early Saturday. Police say a male suspect shot a 21-year-old man inside the La Quinta Inn in the first block of Franklin Street around 2:15 a.m. The two men were in an...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot after argument Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday after he got into an argument. Chicago police said the man, 23, was on South King Drive near 65th around noon when the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot while on rideshare bicycle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. Around 2:14 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on a rideshare bicycle in the 9900 block of South Yates Avenue when unknown offenders on foot fired shots, striking the victim. The teen boy...
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old and 16-year-old shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were shot on Chicago's South Side on Saturday. Chicago police said they were parked in a vehicle on South May near 113th when someone walked up and shot them. The 16-year-old was hit in the right arm. The 13-year-old was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the back in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back in Chicago Lawn on Saturday. Chicago police said the man was on West 62nd Street near South Campbell at 4:53 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in fair condition.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cops shot at in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers were shot at while responding to a call in Back of the Yards Thursday night. The officers were called to the 4800 black of South Justine Street around 10:31 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found a group of people...
fox32chicago.com
Pilot killed when plane crashes in McHenry County
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A pilot was killed Friday when their plane crashed in suburban Wonder Lake, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:15 p.m., deputies with the McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to a single airplane crash near Galt Airport. The aircraft involved was a EA-300LC, officials...
