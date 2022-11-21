Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
ktalnews.com
SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
KTBS
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
24-Year-Old Bret Dooly Died In One-Vehicle Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 159, south of Louisiana Highway 2. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden.
KTBS
Truck destroyed by fire overnight near downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a big rig fire north of downtown Shreveport early Wednesday. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Airport Drive and North Common. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that an 18 wheeler next to a building caught...
ktalnews.com
Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Homes in the Arklatex will be displaying their holiday lights including Christmas trees. If you are thinking of purchasing a live Christmas tree, it is important to remember it is a responsibility to keep it alive.
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
El Dorado Police Department investigate vehicle thefts and ATM robberies
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A series of ATM and vehicle thefts reported in several southern states and the central United States is being investigated by the El Dorado Police Department in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies. Local, state, and federal authorities in Arkansas believe the thefts were committed by an out-of-state criminal […]
ktalnews.com
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana cuts limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County deer harvest rises to 2,403
Antlered – 1,228, up 407 since our last report on November 17. Button Buck – 102, up 41 since November 17. Doe – 1,073, up 408 since November 17. Total deer harvest season numbers from nearby Arkansas counties. Antlered Button Buck Doe. Ashley 1,195 145 1,066. Bradley...
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
ktalnews.com
Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?
Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls homophobic slur …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. ‘Trash walking’ uncovers usable products in NYC garbage …. Anna Sacks is an environmental activist...
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
ktalnews.com
Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport
Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls homophobic...
ktalnews.com
LSP: Minden man fatally injured after driving pickup truck into ditch
SHONGALOO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Troopers investigate the cause of a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Webster Parish that left a Minden man fatally injured. According to LSP, 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden was driving his Ford F-150 down LA Highway 159 just south of LA Hwy...
Bond set at $30k for suspect in Union County roadside shooting
A bond was set at $30K for Thomas Jerry, 71, who is facing felony charges of first-degree battery following a roadside shooting incident. The shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson and Other Charges After Allegedly Setting Fire to Three Buildings
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson and Other Charges After Allegedly Setting Fire to Three Buildings. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed that a Haynesville, Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to three vacant buildings, two of which spread to adjoining structures with people inside.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
KSLA
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
Comments / 0