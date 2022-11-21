Read full article on original website
Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar
November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
fox13news.com
Sometimes live news doesn't go as planned, on Good Day Tampa Bay
It was a beautiful setup, then it all fell apart. Russell Rhodes really knows his Black Friday shopping traditions. Unfortunately, that's not what we were doing. As usual, the weather man (Jim Weber, this time) saved the day.
Louis Pappas Greek restaurants now charging 10% 'inflation fee'
Louis Pappas Greek restaurant has been a staple in the Tampa area restaurant industry, now operating seven locations. Now, the business is charging 10 percent "inflation fee" over rising costs.
Where to find the most DAZZLING Christmas lights in Tampa Bay
Look no further, your family’s 2022 guide for the best holiday lights in Tampa Bay is here! There’s no better way to put your family into the holiday spirit than touring one of the beautiful Christmas light displays! Related stories we think you’ll love: The Best Christmas Events for Families in Tampa Bay Our Favorite Family-Friendly […]
Florida home prices surge as national level stays ‘flat,’ Zillow reports
Florida home prices rise compared to previous year, as US prices remain "flat," according to new home sales data.
The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living
Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Thanksgiving break is upon us and there are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay with the kids and guests visiting from out of tow–including a thrill ride on the water on the NEW Bay Rocket jet boat in downtown Tampa! While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, […]
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
Buying a Christmas tree? Here's what you can expect
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christmas is one month away and Christmas tree shops are popping up across the Tampa Bay area. Over the last few years, tree farms had a shortage of supply. This year, that isn't as much of a problem. Ciera Gallagher owns Gallagher's Pumpkins and Christmas...
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
Florida's property insurance of last resort has nearly 1.3 milllion policies
Customers have poured into Citizens during the past two years as private insurers have dropped policies and raised rates because of financial losses.
fox35orlando.com
Here's when you can watch the next rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - After weather scrubbed the launch this week, SpaceX will try again this Saturday to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission is set to lift off...
cw34.com
Florida man caught with almost 1K marijuana plants growing on his Colorado property
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS12) — A Florida man is behind bars after almost $1 million in marijuana plants were found on his property. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, located in Colorado, discovered that a man from Florida had been growing dozens of marijuana plants with the intent to sell.
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)
We Floridians like to bitch, don't we? Why not just go ahead and admit it, right? And I personally don't think there's anything wrong with that exactly. While some sit quietly on their hands, we pipe up and let our voices be heard.
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AF
stock photoPhoto byPhoto by Dan Parlante on UnsplashonUnsplash. God bless Florida. Since moving to Orlando a little over a year ago, I have been so entertained by how different and straight up weird this state is. And that's not meant as insult. In this day and age where everything becomes grayer and grayer with time, living in a weird place keeps you feeling young, even when your knees sound like firecrackers each time you stand up.
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
Something no one is thankful for: the rising cost of Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for your stretchy pants because Thanksgiving is now just days away. While many of us are excited to gather around a table overflowing with tasty dishes, what no one is thankful for: the increasing cost to prepare the meal. A turkey is...
iheart.com
TSA Finds Cat Stuffed Inside Checked Bag Heading To Florida
TSA officers avoided cat-astrophe on Tuesday (November) while checking someone's luggage. The agency tweeted about finding a living, full-grown cat inside a traveler's checked bag, which was heading from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Central Florida. An x-ray photo shared by TSA shows the...
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
