Boca Raton, FL

wflx.com

Marines help feed homeless veterans for Thanksgiving

Ryan Onda was among the volunteers at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, taking boxes of Thanksgiving meals from the church kitchen. "This is our first trip of the year," Onda said. "I love Thanksgiving." You couldn't miss Onda's group, the Semper Fi Service Dogs. They arrived in a camouflaged Humvee...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

40-year-old motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Friday evening. The accident happened on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. Police said the the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red light striking Nicholas Baccari, sending his motorcycle into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a Hyundai Elantra.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Body found floating in lake at Ashley Lake Park apartments

A body was found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving in a subdivision near Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a resident reported seeing the body about 11:30 a.m. at the Ashley Lake Park apartments. Detectives were at the scene investigating. The cause and manner...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Independently owned shops highlighted on Small Business Saturday

On Saturday, the spotlight was on those businesses owned by friends and neighbors, the ones that help keep our community thriving. “Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, are the kickoff for our season,” said Maria Mercado, owner of Lola Chiq. “It is kind of like an indicator for how the consumer is going to behave during the start of the holiday season and onto our season here in Palm Beach.”
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Triple shooting in Stuart leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured

Detectives with the Stuart Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured late Thursday. According to Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli, the shooting occurred along 10th Street at 7:40 p.m. A spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic Martin Health confirmed to WPTV that their...
STUART, FL

