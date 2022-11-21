On Saturday, the spotlight was on those businesses owned by friends and neighbors, the ones that help keep our community thriving. “Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, are the kickoff for our season,” said Maria Mercado, owner of Lola Chiq. “It is kind of like an indicator for how the consumer is going to behave during the start of the holiday season and onto our season here in Palm Beach.”

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO