Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Related
The NoCo Secret Santa’s ‘Free Toy Store’ Returns to Loveland December 10
A local organization is back for its 5th year of providing free gifts to the children in Fort Collins-Loveland-Greeley area on one day. Gifts for kids of families who may not need requirements from other charitable groups. Donations are being accepted through December 8, 2022, for this wonderful day where...
Colorado’s St. Vrain Christmas Walk Is Awesome And It’s Back. Ever Been?
Firestone, Colorado is the home to one of the coolest community-run light displays in the entire state, and it's back again for 2022. Here's all you need to know about the St. Vrain Christmas Walk. What Is The St. Vrain Christmas Walk?. Sometimes the things you find by accident are...
Christmas in Colorado 2022: Estes Park’s Wonderful ‘Catch the Glow Parade’
How early will you be getting up on on the day after Thanksgiving? Will you be hitting up "Black Friday" sales, or maybe you'll be getting your gang up to Estes for one of the greatest parades around?. It's one of the brightest and best traditions in Northern Colorado when...
Weld Humane Society Hosting Home For the Holidays Adoption Event
Hands down, one of the best joys in life is being a pet parent. We love our dog like a child and would do anything for her. If you have space in your home and in your heart, you can bring home a pet for the holidays. The Humane Society...
Help this elderly couple who lost their Denver home before Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, a Colorado family is grateful to have every chair filled at the dinner table after an early morning house fire nearly changed the course of the holiday season.
Before & After: Have You Noticed These 3 Recent Changes to Loveland Business?
It's seems to be a season not only for changing leaves, but changing up things at a few Loveland businesses. Have you taken notice of what they've done?. Two of the establishments have changed up long-standing signage that they've had; the other has added something to their patio area. All stand out as signs of success tor the popular businesses in town.
denverite.com
The Butcher Block Cafe is hanging on as a relic of a long-gone Brighton Boulevard
Most mornings, long before dawn, you can find Mickey Michel turning up his flattop grill and blasting instrumentals from The Nutcracker. He’s been a fixture in the kitchen at Brighton Boulevard’s Butcher Block Cafe for almost 20 years, often arriving around 4 a.m. to prep for the first round of customers.
Colorado humane society announces $20 'Black Fur-day' adoption special
Adoptions fees at the Denver Animal Shelter will drop to just $20 this Friday for all dogs and cats that have any trace of black fur. The one-day discount is a part of the shelter's 'Black Fur-day' Black Friday promotion. "Denver Animal Shelter has many wonderful animals available for adoption!...
coloradosun.com
How two brothers plan to save the world by packing a whole farm into shipping containers on a Denver used car lot
Leafy vegetables at Ullr’s Garden appear black under LED lights due to most plants’ total absorption of blue and red-colored wavelengths. Butterhead lettuce varieties are sold from Ullr’s with their roots still attached. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) The lettuce is blooming nicely...
This Is Colorado's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
How to buy something for a police K-9 this holiday
Even if you don’t own a puppy, you can shop for one this Christmas. A local fundraiser is underway to buy gifts for Colorado police K-9 units.
Ride the Gaylord Rockies' ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ ice slide before it melts
The Gaylord Rockies has a Charlie Brown Christmas-themed ice slide inside the Ice exhibit.Photo byBrittany Anas. (Denver, CO) When it comes to classic holiday movies, “Charlie Brown Christmas” is among the best. But instead of just watching it this year, Christmas enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a frozen Peanuts wonderland with larger-than-life ice carvings that recreate scenes from Charles Shultz’s 1965 animated television special.
'Adopt, don't shop': Denver Animal Shelter offering adoption specials
DENVER — Denver Animal Shelter has a Black FURday pet adoption event on Black Friday. Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) said any dog or cat with any amount of black fur is $20 on Friday, Nov. 25. Included the pet adoption special are a spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations and a one-year...
Upworthy
Man saw too many people standing at bus stops, so he started building benches for them
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 22, 2022. It has since been updated. It can be annoying waiting for public transport, especially if there's no place to sit while you wait. James Warren is making a difference in Denver, helping the public by installing benches at bus stops. It all started after Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus because there was no place to sit at the bus stop. "I thought, oh, that's simply undignified," recalled Warren, reported CBC. He felt he had to do something to help people waiting at bus stops, especially considering people sometimes have to wait a long time for a bus. Warren gave up his car a few years ago and started using public transport regularly and that's when he started noticing that many stops didn't have any seating arrangements, inconveniencing the public.
5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in Denver
Citizen Rail has a prix fixe menu with lots of options, including a turkey dinner.Photo by5280 Productions/Citizen Rail. (Denver, CO) There are merits to going out to eat on Thanksgiving. You don’t have to worry about burning your bird, coordinating oven time for the turkey’s supporting cast members (green bean casserole, pies, rolls and the like), or scrubbing that stuffing pan when you’d rather take a tryptophan-induced nap.
Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving
Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!
Club Q victim Kelly Loving: 'Always trying to help the next person'
Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a...
2nd gas rupture in a week evacuates Aurora neighborhood
A gas leak was causing real concern in a neighborhood near East Quincy Avenue and South Chambers Road. The problem was no one knew where it was coming from.
Aurora considers resolution supporting LGBTQ community
(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will consider Monday adopting a resolution of support for the LGBTQ community. The resolution, sponsored by Councilmember Crystal Murillo, comes just days after a gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay club, killing 5 and injuring at least 25 others. “While progress has been made towards acceptance and equality, members of the LGBTQIA+ community continue to face discrimination, intolerance, and hate-motivated attacks,” the resolution states. “We must remain vigilant in deterring oppression and discrimination against people based on sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation.”
Denver7 viewers donate over $1K to Brighton daycare scammed by bad contractor
Denver7 viewers are stepping up to help our community once again. This time, making a point to give to a daycare operator out of Brighton which was taken advantage of by an unscrupulous contractor.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0