ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brittany Anas

Ride the Gaylord Rockies' ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ ice slide before it melts

The Gaylord Rockies has a Charlie Brown Christmas-themed ice slide inside the Ice exhibit.Photo byBrittany Anas. (Denver, CO) When it comes to classic holiday movies, “Charlie Brown Christmas” is among the best. But instead of just watching it this year, Christmas enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a frozen Peanuts wonderland with larger-than-life ice carvings that recreate scenes from Charles Shultz’s 1965 animated television special.
DENVER, CO
Upworthy

Man saw too many people standing at bus stops, so he started building benches for them

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 22, 2022. It has since been updated. It can be annoying waiting for public transport, especially if there's no place to sit while you wait. James Warren is making a difference in Denver, helping the public by installing benches at bus stops. It all started after Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus because there was no place to sit at the bus stop. "I thought, oh, that's simply undignified," recalled Warren, reported CBC. He felt he had to do something to help people waiting at bus stops, especially considering people sometimes have to wait a long time for a bus. Warren gave up his car a few years ago and started using public transport regularly and that's when he started noticing that many stops didn't have any seating arrangements, inconveniencing the public.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in Denver

Citizen Rail has a prix fixe menu with lots of options, including a turkey dinner.Photo by5280 Productions/Citizen Rail. (Denver, CO) There are merits to going out to eat on Thanksgiving. You don’t have to worry about burning your bird, coordinating oven time for the turkey’s supporting cast members (green bean casserole, pies, rolls and the like), or scrubbing that stuffing pan when you’d rather take a tryptophan-induced nap.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving

Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Aurora considers resolution supporting LGBTQ community

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will consider Monday adopting a resolution of support for the LGBTQ community. The resolution, sponsored by Councilmember Crystal Murillo, comes just days after a gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay club, killing 5 and injuring at least 25 others. “While progress has been made towards acceptance and equality, members of the LGBTQIA+ community continue to face discrimination, intolerance, and hate-motivated attacks,” the resolution states. “We must remain vigilant in deterring oppression and discrimination against people based on sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation.”
AURORA, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy