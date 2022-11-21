Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison losing at PFL Championship card: Larissa Pacheco ‘saved the PFL $3 million’
Cris Cyborg wasn’t celebrating Kayla Harrison suffering the first loss of her career but she definitely had a few words for the two-time Olympic champion on Friday night. The jaw-dropping result came after Larissa Pacheco put on a stunning performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Harrison in the PFL Championship main event. It was not only the first time Harrison tasted defeat in her career but the first time she had ever lost a round.
50-year-old Houston Alexander ecastic with TKO win over Joey Beltran at BKFC 33, has no plans of retiring anytime soon: “Even though Father Time is undefeated, it hasn’t gotten me yet”
Houston Alexander improved to 3-0 in BKFC as he scored a second-round KO win over Joey Beltran. Alexander was headlining the event in his adopted hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and dominated the fight from start to finish. He ended up scoring a second-round TKO over Beltran as he says the fight played out exactly how they thought.
Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: “You’re the best”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
'Nobody ever did this in MMA before': Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to 'take over' as coach
Khabib Nurmagomedov made himself stand out in the cage during a dominant career that saw him go undefeated and claim the UFC lightweight title. Now he’s trying to do unprecedented things as a coach. So far, so good for Nurmagomedov. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired in October...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
UFC's Tecia Torres pregnant, career on hold as she expects baby with Raquel Pennington
UFC strawweight contender Tecia Torres will be away from the octagon for a while. Torres, along with wife and former UFC title challenger Raquel Pennington, announced Thursday that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first baby due in June 2023. “We have a little extra to be thankful for...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
MMAmania.com
PED expert accuses Conor McGregor of photoshopping muscles: ‘That’s how juicy this guy looks’
Conor McGregor made some waves this week when he announced his intention to return to the USADA drug testing pool in February so he could book a fight soon after. According to Mac, he wouldn’t even have to go through a standard six month testing period to resume his career. Just two tests and he’ll be ready to go.
Regis Prograis stops Jose Zepeda to win vacant WBC crown
Regis Prograis stopped Jose Zepeda in brutal fashion in Round 11 on Saturday in Carson, Calif., to capture the vacant WBC junior welterweight title.
Jan Blachowicz reacts after receiving vacant light heavyweight title shot at UFC 282: “I was the last to know”
Jan Blachowicz revealed he was the last person to know he was fighting for the light heavyweight title at UFC 282. The main event of the pay-per-view card on December 10 from Las Vegas was supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2. Yet, Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and withdrew from the fight, and also vacated the title.
Joe Rogan: UFC boss Dana White's Power Slap league 'not my cup of tea'
Joe Rogan is not sold on Dana White’s Power Slap league being a necessary addition to the combat sports docket. UFC president White officially announced his involvement in Power Slap earlier this month during a press conference in New York. He shared details about his new venture ahead of the Season 1 debut on TBS in early 2023, and how White feels Power Slap could be a major draw.
MMAmania.com
Even Joe Rogan is scratching his head over UFC Slap Fighting league — ‘Not my cup of tea’
Joe Rogan is not a fan of slap fighting. That said, the UFC color commentator will still watch Dana White’s Power Slap League to support his longtime friend and MMA boss. But don’t expect any expert analysis from the part-time comedian due mostly in part to the sport’s lack of technique.
Video | Henry Cejudo shoots for a takedown after Hasbulla “assaults” the former UFC champion
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is ready to make his comeback after all. ‘Triple C’ has been out of the octagon since a second-round stoppage win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Following the win, the-then bantamweight champion retired from MMA. Along with that, he relinquished his 135-pound title, seemingly making the retirement legitimate.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Anthony Smith’s USADA criticism: ‘The audacity of this loser’
Former two-division champion Conor McGregor defended his withdrawal from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool in a fiery response to Anthony Smith. “The audacity of this loser!” McGregor wrote Saturday on Twitter. “[Anthony Smith] you’re a loser. The [percent] of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You - Nothing!”
Glover Teixeira feels UFC ‘messed up’ removing him from light heavyweight title picture: “I agreed to fight both guys”
Glover Teixeira is left unhappy with the events that have unfolded over the last 24 hours regarding UFC 282’s light heavyweight title fight. It was announced yesterday that Jiri Prochazka would vacate the light heavyweight crown after suffering a serious shoulder injury in camp. Prochazka was set to defend his title in a rematch with Teixeira after both men went to war at UFC 275 in Singapore.
Miles Johns admits not having James Krause in his corner was “challenging,” explains why he’s “not happy” with his win over Vince Morales
Miles Johns is disappointed with how he fought at UFC Vegas 65. Johns stepped up on short notice to take on Vince Morales in his first fight off suspension and changing camps. With that, he says that impacted him too much, which is why didn’t fight the way he usually does.
Jake Paul dismisses Tommy Fury’s chances against him in a boxing match: “He’s never fought anyone good”
Jake Paul doesn’t really believe that Tommy Fury has much to offer him in the ring. ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return against Anderson Silva last month. In the main event on Showtime pay-per-view, the YouTuber moved to 6-0 by unanimous decision. The bout was the most back-and-forth of Paul’s career thus far, but a pivotal eighth-round knockdown sealed the deal.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor lashes out over USADA withdrawal: ‘I give everything to this game’
Conor McGregor is firing back at UFC fighter Anthony Smith and everyone else giving him attitude for removing himself from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool to heal his broken leg. For months people had suspected McGregor was no longer in USADA’s testing pool. A close look at...
