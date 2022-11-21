ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights

Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison losing at PFL Championship card: Larissa Pacheco ‘saved the PFL $3 million’

Cris Cyborg wasn’t celebrating Kayla Harrison suffering the first loss of her career but she definitely had a few words for the two-time Olympic champion on Friday night. The jaw-dropping result came after Larissa Pacheco put on a stunning performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Harrison in the PFL Championship main event. It was not only the first time Harrison tasted defeat in her career but the first time she had ever lost a round.
50-year-old Houston Alexander ecastic with TKO win over Joey Beltran at BKFC 33, has no plans of retiring anytime soon: “Even though Father Time is undefeated, it hasn’t gotten me yet”

Houston Alexander improved to 3-0 in BKFC as he scored a second-round KO win over Joey Beltran. Alexander was headlining the event in his adopted hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and dominated the fight from start to finish. He ended up scoring a second-round TKO over Beltran as he says the fight played out exactly how they thought.
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
Jan Blachowicz reacts after receiving vacant light heavyweight title shot at UFC 282: “I was the last to know”

Jan Blachowicz revealed he was the last person to know he was fighting for the light heavyweight title at UFC 282. The main event of the pay-per-view card on December 10 from Las Vegas was supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2. Yet, Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and withdrew from the fight, and also vacated the title.
Joe Rogan: UFC boss Dana White's Power Slap league 'not my cup of tea'

Joe Rogan is not sold on Dana White’s Power Slap league being a necessary addition to the combat sports docket. UFC president White officially announced his involvement in Power Slap earlier this month during a press conference in New York. He shared details about his new venture ahead of the Season 1 debut on TBS in early 2023, and how White feels Power Slap could be a major draw.
Conor McGregor responds to Anthony Smith’s USADA criticism: ‘The audacity of this loser’

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor defended his withdrawal from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool in a fiery response to Anthony Smith. “The audacity of this loser!” McGregor wrote Saturday on Twitter. “[Anthony Smith] you’re a loser. The [percent] of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You - Nothing!”
Glover Teixeira feels UFC ‘messed up’ removing him from light heavyweight title picture: “I agreed to fight both guys”

Glover Teixeira is left unhappy with the events that have unfolded over the last 24 hours regarding UFC 282’s light heavyweight title fight. It was announced yesterday that Jiri Prochazka would vacate the light heavyweight crown after suffering a serious shoulder injury in camp. Prochazka was set to defend his title in a rematch with Teixeira after both men went to war at UFC 275 in Singapore.
Jake Paul dismisses Tommy Fury’s chances against him in a boxing match: “He’s never fought anyone good”

Jake Paul doesn’t really believe that Tommy Fury has much to offer him in the ring. ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return against Anderson Silva last month. In the main event on Showtime pay-per-view, the YouTuber moved to 6-0 by unanimous decision. The bout was the most back-and-forth of Paul’s career thus far, but a pivotal eighth-round knockdown sealed the deal.
