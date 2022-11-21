Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:44.79. (1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 44.79) Estimated jackpot: $203,000. ¶ To win...
SFGate
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police...
SFGate
UNLV 126, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .288, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Galang 2-5, Matute 2-5, D.Hernandez 2-6, Villarreal 1-5, Garcia 0-1, Leal-Cruz 0-1, Brummett 0-2, Aboagye 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Aboagye). Turnovers: 23 (Aboagye 7, Matute 5, Galang 4, Villarreal 3, D.Hernandez 2, Brummett, Sylvester). Steals:...
Comments / 0