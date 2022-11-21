Read full article on original website
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold
A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
KMOV
Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, girl hurt in head-on crash
A Festus woman and girl were injured Friday night, Nov. 25, in a head-on accident on Old Hwy. A east of Woodland Road west of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:56 p.m., Randal L. Ripley, 44, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 east on the...
myleaderpaper.com
Garage, vehicles destroyed in House Springs fire
A garage in the 5900 block of Dulin Road in House Springs and three vehicles parked nearby were destroyed in a fire on Nov. 18, said Chief John Barton of the High Ridge Fire Protection District. He said High Ridge Fire got a call about the blaze at 1:34 p.m.,...
UPDATE: Wentzville man reported missing found safe
Authorities have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a Wentzville man reported missing.
myleaderpaper.com
TV, video game system stolen from House Springs home
A 32-inch television and a PlayStation 5 video game system and controller were stolen from a home on Blue Jay Drive in House Springs. The video game system and controller were worth about $570, and the TV was valued at about $200, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested after calling for police assistance
A 39-year-old Arnold man was arrested on outstanding warrants after he called Arnold Police to help him remove items from his former girlfriend’s home. He was wanted on misdemeanor warrants from both the Arnold and Sunset Hills police departments, authorities reported. The man requested Arnold Police officers be present...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man arrested following crash near Cedar Hill
Gary L. Meyer, 57, of Fenton was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, following an accident at Hwy. 30 and Local Hillsboro Road near Cedar Hill that left a Catawissa woman injured. Meyer was arrested for an alleged burglary, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:28 p.m., Meyer was driving...
myleaderpaper.com
Slate of Christmas parades to be held around the county
Several Christmas parades are planned around Jefferson County over the next few weeks. The first one already was held Nov. 19 in Kimmswick. Another one is set for next week in the Twin City area, followed by one in the Pevely-Herculaneum area and then others in De Soto, Hillsboro and House Springs.
KMOV
Elderly man with dementia missing from Wentzville
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a 79-year-old man with dementia after he went missing from Wentzville Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Charles Koch left his home in the 3000 block of Green Gables Circle in Wentzville around 5 a.m. Saturday and has not returned. Koch is over 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, and was wearing a brown coat and blue jeans.
KMOV
One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Washington Missourian
Motorist crashes into dispensary, vehicle causes fire in building
Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
Friday St. Louis shooting leaves one dead and teen injured
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on November 25 at about 11 p.m. at the 4000 block of Labadie. When Police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old black male with apparent gunshot wounds sitting on the front porch of the house, conscious and breathing. A second...
KSDK
Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
KMOV
2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevy Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
myleaderpaper.com
Items worth about $19,800 stolen from Hillsboro-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items worth $19,800 from a home in the 4700 block of Tishomingo Road north of Hillsboro. It looked like the culprit forced open a basement window to get inside the home, authorities reported. The theft happened between 8 a.m....
1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police. A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Fall deer hunting harvest totals follow consistent trends
Going into the final days of the November portion of firearms deer season, Missouri hunters had tagged about 150,000 bucks and does, including more than 93,000 during the opening weekend. Gun hunters in Jefferson County had removed more than 2,200 deer from the landscape as of Friday, Nov. 18. The...
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
