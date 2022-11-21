Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
Historically Black fraternity alumni provide Thanksgiving food for those in need
A group of men tell us they're part of something dating back more than 110 years. It's all about serving others. Tuesday, they were out keeping that tradition alive.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
newyorksocialdiary.com
Nashville’s Centennial Park Conservancy Gala Grand Finale, ‘The Sky’s The Limit’
Early blustery winds and torrential rainfall eventually made way for a gorgeous cotton candy sunset just as guests arrived at the Conservancy Gala Grand Finale, ‘The Sky’s The Limit’. With the stately to-scale model of The Parthenon as a backdrop, guests entered through multiple arches festooned with...
WSMV
Nashville LGBTQ bar customers worry after mass shooting in Colorado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a shooting that left five dead and injured more than 25 people in Colorado, people across the country who attend LGBTQ+ bars and nightclubs are now going with hesitation. While some would consider an LGBTQ+ nightclub their safe space, after the recent shooting, it is...
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville
Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
Nashville DA Glenn Funk rejects $354,000 in state money for DUI prosecutions
But while police are redoubling their efforts to arrest and charge impaired drivers, Nashville DA Glenn Funk appears to be taking a different approach.
Murfreesboro’s Jazz Fest ending after 25 years
Main Street Murfreesboro stated costs and negative impacts to downtown businesses as some of the many reasons they can not continuing hosting the festival.
Family of Nashville grandmother missing for a year hopes answers will come
One year after a grandmother left her Bordeaux apartment and disappeared, her family is still holding onto hope she will be found
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in Tennessee now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
Family voices concerns as search continues for missing Murfreesboro mother
On Monday, police say a license plate belonging to the car Eleni Kassa might be in was flagged in another state.
WSMV
Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
WTVF
Christmas Getaway at Gaylord Opryland sweepstakes official rules
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES WINNER AFFIDAVIT OF ELIGIBILITY AND. I, _______________________________________ [INSERT NAME OF WINNER], am submitting this Affidavit and Release to Scripps Media, Inc. (the "Promoter") d/b/a station WTVF-TV, 474 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37219, (the "Station") with the understanding that it will be relied upon to determine whether I am entitled to receive the prize for which my entry has been selected as a winner in the “Christmas at Gaylord Opryland Sweepstakes” (the "Promotion") conducted by the Station. I understand that the prize I have been selected to receive/win is:
luxury-houses.net
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
WSMV
Second Harvest Food Bank needs more volunteers to help pack hurricane relief boxes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A food bank in Middle Tennessee is helping to make sure those rebuilding after Hurricane Ian don’t have to worry about food, but Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee said it is in desperate need of volunteers to keep the help going. Officials with...
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
Investigation underway after fire damages home in Wilson County
Crews responded to a large fire at a junkyard in Wilson County early Tuesday morning.
