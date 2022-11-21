ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville LGBTQ bar customers worry after mass shooting in Colorado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a shooting that left five dead and injured more than 25 people in Colorado, people across the country who attend LGBTQ+ bars and nightclubs are now going with hesitation. While some would consider an LGBTQ+ nightclub their safe space, after the recent shooting, it is...
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Nashville

Nashville might not immediately conjure images of queer life. This is Music City — a party town famous for its honky-tonk style and country music stars; built around an art form that historically celebrates a straight, Christian crew of boot scooters. And yet queer culture here is more vibrant than Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, with a patchwork of gay bars, clubs, and cafes around town and a history dating back nearly a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
FRANCONIA, NH
WTVF

Christmas Getaway at Gaylord Opryland sweepstakes official rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES WINNER AFFIDAVIT OF ELIGIBILITY AND. I, _______________________________________ [INSERT NAME OF WINNER], am submitting this Affidavit and Release to Scripps Media, Inc. (the "Promoter") d/b/a station WTVF-TV, 474 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37219, (the "Station") with the understanding that it will be relied upon to determine whether I am entitled to receive the prize for which my entry has been selected as a winner in the “Christmas at Gaylord Opryland Sweepstakes” (the "Promotion") conducted by the Station. I understand that the prize I have been selected to receive/win is:
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN

