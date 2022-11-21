ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

First Mexican-born woman in Congress criticizes 'biased' Democrats for blocking her entry into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because she's 'a conservative Latinas who doesn't fit their narrative'

Rep. Mayra Flores attacked the congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday after she was rejected from its ranks. She accused the legislative coalition of acting on biases directed at people of color who do not fit the 'narrative' of a left-wing supporter. Flores, a Republican from Texas, is the first female...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for GOP ‘civil war’ after midterms failure

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is ready unleash a civil war in the Republican Party after its poor showing in the midterms.The Georgia congresswoman also indicated she would throw her support behind House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview with Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.“In order for us to succeed, we’re going to be forced to work together. That means we’re going to fight it out,” Ms Greene said. “And I’m telling you, I’ve always said I’m not afraid of the civil war in the GOP. I lean into it.”The GOP appears to be in open revolt after...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'

Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
MCALLEN, TX
The Hill

Democrats must protect Social Security by raising the debt ceiling

Cutting Social Security is terrible policy and deeply unpopular. Nevertheless, Republican politicians are desperate to cut or, worse, dismember this invaluable institution. Even in the months leading up to the midterm elections, Republicans couldn’t stop themselves from talking about their plans to go after the American people’s earned Social Security benefits.
Kansas Reflector

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, Democrats had won seven and none had been called for Republicans as of about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Republicans only needed to win two toss-ups to likely have a majority in the House.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
GEORGIA STATE

