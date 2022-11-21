Read full article on original website
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus
Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
First Mexican-born woman in Congress criticizes 'biased' Democrats for blocking her entry into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because she's 'a conservative Latinas who doesn't fit their narrative'
Rep. Mayra Flores attacked the congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday after she was rejected from its ranks. She accused the legislative coalition of acting on biases directed at people of color who do not fit the 'narrative' of a left-wing supporter. Flores, a Republican from Texas, is the first female...
Biden-allied group vowing to investigate GOP pocketed $1.5M from left-wing dark money giant
A left-wing nonprofit group allied with President Joe Biden and planning to investigate the House GOP while in the majority has taken large sums from an influential liberal dark money group, records show.
White House helping defeated Dems find jobs after congressional losses
President Biden's administration is helping to find new jobs for Democratic lawmakers and staffers who lost their midterm elections and gave Republicans control of the House.
Washington Examiner
Trio of Republican Latinas says Biden's border blunders will land them three Texas border districts
AUSTIN, Texas — Three conservative Hispanic women in Texas are poised to make history on Election Day and snatch up three congressional districts on the Mexican border that have traditionally bled blue. The “Triple Threat" — Monica De La Cruz, Rep. Mayra Flores, and Cassy Garcia — seek to...
AOL Corp
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
Jamie Raskin says GOP members of the House could try to make Trump the Speaker. Pro-Trump members have repeatedly talked about the idea, Raskin said on "Face the Nation." Rep. Matt Gaetz previously told supporters he would nominate Trump if the GOP took the House. US Rep. Jamie Raskin of...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warns companies that stopped donations to 2020 election deniers: You won’t ‘be forgotten’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday fired a warning shot to companies that halted donations to GOP 2020 election deniers after the Capitol riot, saying their decision is “not going to be forgotten.”. “This is something that they should all know,” Greene told former Trump White House chief...
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for GOP ‘civil war’ after midterms failure
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is ready unleash a civil war in the Republican Party after its poor showing in the midterms.The Georgia congresswoman also indicated she would throw her support behind House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview with Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.“In order for us to succeed, we’re going to be forced to work together. That means we’re going to fight it out,” Ms Greene said. “And I’m telling you, I’ve always said I’m not afraid of the civil war in the GOP. I lean into it.”The GOP appears to be in open revolt after...
Paul Ryan blames disappointing GOP election results on 'Trump hangover'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans should have "done better" in Tuesday's midterm elections, calling former President Donald Trump a "drag on our ticket" that contributed to the party's disappointing results. While interviewed from his home in Janesville, Wisconsin, by local station WISN 12 News on Wednesday, Ryan...
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she isn't afraid of a GOP civil war: 'We're going to fight it out'
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she isn't afraid of a GOP civil war. She broke with her House Freedom Caucus allies on Monday and backed Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker. Matt Gaetz, a close ally of Greene's, vowed to not support McCarthy for House GOP leader. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't...
Democrats must protect Social Security by raising the debt ceiling
Cutting Social Security is terrible policy and deeply unpopular. Nevertheless, Republican politicians are desperate to cut or, worse, dismember this invaluable institution. Even in the months leading up to the midterm elections, Republicans couldn’t stop themselves from talking about their plans to go after the American people’s earned Social Security benefits.
Bloomberg editors claim that GOP popularity with Latino voters in Florida is a 'big problem' for Democrats
The editors of Bloomberg published a piece that warned Democrats that Republicans' 2022 electoral gains among Latino voters is a "big problem" for liberals.
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, Democrats had won seven and none had been called for Republicans as of about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Republicans only needed to win two toss-ups to likely have a majority in the House.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated $40 million to political campaigns leading into the midterms, leaving some concerned about crypto's place in Washington, report says
Ryan Salame, a fellow FTX senior executive, donated more than $23 million primarily to Republican candidates, according to OpenSecrets data.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session
Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
