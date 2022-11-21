Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is ready unleash a civil war in the Republican Party after its poor showing in the midterms.The Georgia congresswoman also indicated she would throw her support behind House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview with Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.“In order for us to succeed, we’re going to be forced to work together. That means we’re going to fight it out,” Ms Greene said. “And I’m telling you, I’ve always said I’m not afraid of the civil war in the GOP. I lean into it.”The GOP appears to be in open revolt after...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO