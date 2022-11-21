Read full article on original website
In Missouri, racial composition of juries is a matter of life or death penalty
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. No less than the great defense attorney Clarence Darrow believed that more than lawyers’ rhetoric, more than the evidence, a verdict of guilt or innocence for many defendants rested on the 12 people judging them. “Never forget,” he wrote, “almost every case has been won or lost when the jury is sworn.”
Missouri man pleads guilty to submitting 10 fraudulent applications for pandemic loan relief totaling nearly $980,000
A man from Missouri on Monday admitted submitting a series of fraudulent applications totaling nearly $980,000 to a pandemic relief loan program. Terrell Alexander, 46, of Blackjack, in St. Louis County, admitted submitting 10 fraudulent applications to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans and advances from the Small Business Administration seeking nearly $980,000. The loans were designed to help the owners of businesses that had been negatively affected by the pandemic. Alexander was able to collect over $740,000 in EIDL funding.
Man from Missouri pleads guilty to possessing methamphetamine, faces up to 20 years in prison
A man from Missouri on Tuesday admitted selling roughly a pound of methamphetamine per week and now could face up to 20 years in prison. Justin Vernon Neilsen, 38, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one felony count of distribution of methamphetamine. He admitted that during an investigation of him by the Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators bought 166 grams of methamphetamine from him while he was armed with a handgun.
St. Louis Co. funds more into homebuyers assistance program
More funding is coming for a St. Louis County program intended to help first-time homebuyers bridge the gap of certain costs in home ownership.
Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step
The Missouri NAACP has a travel advisory in the state highlighting that if you are a person of color in Missouri, you have got to be careful. You will not have the complete protection of the law in the courts nor on the streets. The execution of Kevin Johnson, planned for Nov. 29, is but […] The post Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Some South County residents were overcharged on property taxes, will receive corrected bill
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills. St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.
Sheriff’s Office Advises Against Sending Checks Through The Mail
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the excessive number of intercepted checks in the US Mail in recent months in Southern Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at this time advises residents to refrain from sending checks through the US Postal Service, if possible. The St. Mary’s...
West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving
News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
How Missouri Prosecutors Get Away with Striking Black Jurors
It's illegal to eliminate a juror on the basis of race. But in practice, it's all too common
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
Missouri family gets answers about a prison death
When Damon Simpson died at the Algoa Correctional Center in January, it took months to figure out how the 44-year-old suddenly dropped dead.
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes
A Southfield, Michigan woman is facing 43 felony charges after committing numerous tax crimes. According to an official release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Lori Bradford, 55, was arraigned on November 17 in Oakland County's 46th District Court on the following charges:
Audio: Missouri trucking company wants state to tweak requirement for truckers
(Missourinet) – A Missouri requirement is costing the trucking industry time and money. The federal government requires truckers to get physicals every two years. Brent Witte, with Witte Brothers Exchange in Troy, says many states let truck drivers submit this information online, but not in Missouri. Truckers here are...
New, affordable housing model in St. Louis County
Federal support for traditional public housing in local communities is going away. In its place, local housing authorities are looking to a public-private finance model.
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
13-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in St. Clair County drive-by shooting Saturday
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 13-year-old was killed, and three other teens were injured after a drive-by shooting in the Washington Park community of St. Clair County Saturday. Johnny McCline, a Mason/Clark Middle School student, was shot and killed. The other students were shot and survived their injuries.
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
