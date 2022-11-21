ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

kcur.org

In Missouri, racial composition of juries is a matter of life or death penalty

This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. No less than the great defense attorney Clarence Darrow believed that more than lawyers’ rhetoric, more than the evidence, a verdict of guilt or innocence for many defendants rested on the 12 people judging them. “Never forget,” he wrote, “almost every case has been won or lost when the jury is sworn.”
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to submitting 10 fraudulent applications for pandemic loan relief totaling nearly $980,000

A man from Missouri on Monday admitted submitting a series of fraudulent applications totaling nearly $980,000 to a pandemic relief loan program. Terrell Alexander, 46, of Blackjack, in St. Louis County, admitted submitting 10 fraudulent applications to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans and advances from the Small Business Administration seeking nearly $980,000. The loans were designed to help the owners of businesses that had been negatively affected by the pandemic. Alexander was able to collect over $740,000 in EIDL funding.
kttn.com

Man from Missouri pleads guilty to possessing methamphetamine, faces up to 20 years in prison

A man from Missouri on Tuesday admitted selling roughly a pound of methamphetamine per week and now could face up to 20 years in prison. Justin Vernon Neilsen, 38, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one felony count of distribution of methamphetamine. He admitted that during an investigation of him by the Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators bought 166 grams of methamphetamine from him while he was armed with a handgun.
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step

The Missouri NAACP has a travel advisory in the state highlighting that if you are a person of color in Missouri, you have got to be careful. You will not have the complete protection of the law in the courts nor on the streets. The execution of Kevin Johnson, planned for Nov. 29, is but […] The post Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV

Some South County residents were overcharged on property taxes, will receive corrected bill

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills. St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.
KMOV

West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving

The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money.
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
TaxBuzz

​​Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes

A Southfield, Michigan woman is facing 43 felony charges after committing numerous tax crimes. According to an official release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Lori Bradford, 55, was arraigned on November 17 in Oakland County's 46th District Court on the following charges:
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
KOMU

'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
