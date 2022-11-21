Read full article on original website
Vanderbilt football: Tennessee offense won't change with Hendon Hooker out, Clark Lea says
A game that just about everyone had written off as a foregone conclusion now carries a lot of weight on both sides this weekend. Vanderbilt will host Tennessee on Saturday in an in-state rivalry that could decide two teams' postseason fates: Coach Clark Lea and the Commodores at 5-6 will make a bowl game if they win, whereas coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers likely need a victory to claim a spot in a New Year's Six bowl.
‘Play for Hendon’ – what Tennessee’s players said this week about their fallen QB
Tennessee’s crushing loss at South Carolina was made all the more demoralizing by the loss of star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season- and college career-ending knee injury. A player so important to Tennessee’s rapid rise over the past two seasons, both as the orchestrator of an explosive offense and the program’s unquestioned leader, suffered a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter of the loss, an injury that brings to an end his stellar season and impressive two-year stint with the Vols. Even as the Vols turned the page to Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, the pain of losing Hooker remains fresh, but also motivating because they want to play for him against the Commodores.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot
Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
Look: Steve Spurrier's Comment On Tennessee Is Going Viral
There was a massive upset in college football this past Saturday. Tennessee, who was ranked fifth in the country at the time, traveled to Columbia to take on South Carolina and got blown out, 63-38. It knocked the Vols out of the College Football Playoff discussion and it also gave...
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ team leaders comments on team chemistry after loss to South Carolina
There’s been a lot of talk this week about whether or not the Tennessee Vols have “locker room problems” after their shocking 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Starting linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t make the trip to Columbia amid rumors of an altercation between him and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Heupel addresses latest with Jeremy Banks situation
Tennessee suffered its second loss of the season with one of its top defenders not making the trip, but the Vols are expecting to have Jeremy Banks back for this week’s regular-season finale against Vanderbilt. Rumors and speculation have swirled over the past 48 hours about the absence of Banks for Tennessee’s shocking 63-38 loss at South Carolina, and head coach Josh Heupel didn’t really clear any of it up when asked on Monday about the reasons for him missing the game. However, he did say he “anticipate(s) Jeremy being with us here this week” as the Vols prep for the trip to Nashville to face the Commodores.
Alabama RB Trey Sanders enters transfer portal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to 247Sports. The redshirt junior finishes his Alabama career with 528 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Sanders battled injuries throughout his entire time at the Capstone. In his freshman year, he suffered a broken […]
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
A civil rights leader comes home.
The campus of American Baptist College has changed little since Rev. Bernard Lafayette moved to Nashville in 1960 to attend seminary. A handful of neat red brick buildings, built in the 1920s and 30s, still cluster in the shadow of the headquarters of the newer National Baptist Convention off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville. […] The post A civil rights leader comes home. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Public weighs in on Titans stadium plan. You still can, too.
City leaders are now hearing from you about the plan to build a new Titans Stadium along Nashville's East Bank.
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
WSMV
Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
tennesseelookout.com
Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
WKRN
Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville
Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
matadornetwork.com
Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked
Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
