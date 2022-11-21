Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Related
247Sports
Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
No. 10 Tennessee trucks Vandy, 56-0
NASHVILLE — Tennessee concludes its 2022 regular season tonight at Vanderbilt and GoVols247 is live at FirstBank Stadium — the artist formerly known as Vanderbilt Stadium — to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The 10th-ranked Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) and...
247Sports
Everything Shane Beamer said after the South Carolina Gamecocks football win over Clemson Tigers
CLEMSON – South Carolina, for the first time since 2013, took down Clemson. The Gamecocks (8-4) found themselves down two touchdown in the first quarter due to a slew of mistakes but battled back to take a 31-30 win over the Tigers (10-2) on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
247Sports
Twitter reaction: Vols blow past Vanderbilt to pick up 10th victory
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) built a 21-0 advantage by halftime and cruised in the second half with the help of a few long touchdown runs. The Vols finished with 513 yards of total offense, including 362 rushing yards, preventing Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6) from becoming bowl-eligible coming off back-to-back wins over Florida and Kentucky.
247Sports
Snap Judgments: South Carolina 31, Clemson 30
CLEMSON — Below are immediate, initial observations following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Shane Beamer told the ABC broadcast at halftime that after two bad picks and being down 23-14, he told Spencer Rattler that if South Carolina was going to win this game, it was going to be because of Rattler.
247Sports
Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson
We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: USC takes down Tigers
CLEMSON -- South Carolina upset Top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks for the first time in school history and this one was extra sweet. The Gamecocks rallied to take down No. 7 Clemson 31-30 Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The victory snaps a seven-game losing streak to USC's arch rival. The...
247Sports
Hendon Hooker wants to see 'mission through' with teammates
It wasn't exactly in Hendon Hooker's plans to be on the sidelines and in street clothes for Tennessee's season finale against Vanderbilt. Those are the circumstances the Vols' signal-caller found himself in, however, after Hooker sadly tore his ACL in the third quarter of last week's loss to South Carolina.
247Sports
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina
CLEMSON — Following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Obviously a tough day, but you have to congratulate South Carolina and Shane. They flat-out earned it. "Heart breaks. Obviously you never, ever want to lose. And there's...
247Sports
Instant takeaways: Vols take out frustration on Vanderbilt, dominate for 10th win
GoVols247 breaks down a bunch of takeaways from No. 10 Tennessee’s blowout win at Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night.
247Sports
Vann goes down with game-ending injury
CLEMSON – South Carolina football wide receiver Josh Vann is going to miss the rest of the game. Making a first down catch late in the first quarter, Vann came down awkwardly on his left leg and the injury appeared to be significant. Vann made the catch along the...
247Sports
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
247Sports
Caleb Williams delivers Heisman moment, USC vaults into College Football Playoff picture with Notre Dame win
USC watched as the dominoes fell throughout rivalry week. No. 2 Ohio State got stomped by No. 3 Michigan. No. 9 Oregon fell to Oregon State. South Carolina edged No. 8 Clemson. While the Trojans were battling Notre Dame, the big screen at the Coliseum kept flashing the score about Texas A&M's stunning 38-23 beatdown of No. 5 LSU. All USC needed to do was take care of business and its College Football Playoff hopes would become very attainable. Caleb Williams did just that and then some. The USC quarterback had his Heisman Trophy moment, throwing for 232 yards with one touchdown and adding three rushing touchdowns in the Trojans’ 38-27 win over Notre Dame.
Comments / 1