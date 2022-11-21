USC watched as the dominoes fell throughout rivalry week. No. 2 Ohio State got stomped by No. 3 Michigan. No. 9 Oregon fell to Oregon State. South Carolina edged No. 8 Clemson. While the Trojans were battling Notre Dame, the big screen at the Coliseum kept flashing the score about Texas A&M's stunning 38-23 beatdown of No. 5 LSU. All USC needed to do was take care of business and its College Football Playoff hopes would become very attainable. Caleb Williams did just that and then some. The USC quarterback had his Heisman Trophy moment, throwing for 232 yards with one touchdown and adding three rushing touchdowns in the Trojans’ 38-27 win over Notre Dame.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO