Nashville, TN

247Sports

Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

No. 10 Tennessee trucks Vandy, 56-0

NASHVILLE — Tennessee concludes its 2022 regular season tonight at Vanderbilt and GoVols247 is live at FirstBank Stadium — the artist formerly known as Vanderbilt Stadium — to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The 10th-ranked Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) and...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Twitter reaction: Vols blow past Vanderbilt to pick up 10th victory

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) built a 21-0 advantage by halftime and cruised in the second half with the help of a few long touchdown runs. The Vols finished with 513 yards of total offense, including 362 rushing yards, preventing Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6) from becoming bowl-eligible coming off back-to-back wins over Florida and Kentucky.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Snap Judgments: South Carolina 31, Clemson 30

CLEMSON — Below are immediate, initial observations following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Shane Beamer told the ABC broadcast at halftime that after two bad picks and being down 23-14, he told Spencer Rattler that if South Carolina was going to win this game, it was going to be because of Rattler.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson

We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: USC takes down Tigers

CLEMSON -- South Carolina upset Top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks for the first time in school history and this one was extra sweet. The Gamecocks rallied to take down No. 7 Clemson 31-30 Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The victory snaps a seven-game losing streak to USC's arch rival. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Hendon Hooker wants to see 'mission through' with teammates

It wasn't exactly in Hendon Hooker's plans to be on the sidelines and in street clothes for Tennessee's season finale against Vanderbilt. Those are the circumstances the Vols' signal-caller found himself in, however, after Hooker sadly tore his ACL in the third quarter of last week's loss to South Carolina.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina

CLEMSON — Following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Obviously a tough day, but you have to congratulate South Carolina and Shane. They flat-out earned it. "Heart breaks. Obviously you never, ever want to lose. And there's...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Vann goes down with game-ending injury

CLEMSON – South Carolina football wide receiver Josh Vann is going to miss the rest of the game. Making a first down catch late in the first quarter, Vann came down awkwardly on his left leg and the injury appeared to be significant. Vann made the catch along the...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over

Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Caleb Williams delivers Heisman moment, USC vaults into College Football Playoff picture with Notre Dame win

USC watched as the dominoes fell throughout rivalry week. No. 2 Ohio State got stomped by No. 3 Michigan. No. 9 Oregon fell to Oregon State. South Carolina edged No. 8 Clemson. While the Trojans were battling Notre Dame, the big screen at the Coliseum kept flashing the score about Texas A&M's stunning 38-23 beatdown of No. 5 LSU. All USC needed to do was take care of business and its College Football Playoff hopes would become very attainable. Caleb Williams did just that and then some. The USC quarterback had his Heisman Trophy moment, throwing for 232 yards with one touchdown and adding three rushing touchdowns in the Trojans’ 38-27 win over Notre Dame.
COLUMBIA, SC

