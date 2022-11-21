Read full article on original website
WRAL
321 Coffee to open new store in Durham, expanding jobs for individuals with disabilities
DURHAM, N.C. — A local coffee shop and roaster that employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is expanding its inclusive workforce from its Raleigh base to its first location in the heart of downtown Durham. The new shop for 321 Coffee will be located at 300 Morris...
WRAL
Durham's new social disctrict starts in December
"The Bullpen" will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week. "The Bullpen" will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
WRAL
RHA, development partners plan project to rebuild part of southeast Raleigh with more affordable homes
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a new effort to save affordable housing in southeast Raleigh’s pricey downtown district. The high cost of living there has already forced many residents of the area to move out. Several areas in downtown Raleigh offer stark contrasts often called gentrification, where gleaming...
WRAL
RHA, developers plan new affordable housing in southeast Raleigh
The high cost of living in southeast Raleigh has already forced many residents of the area to move out. The high cost of living in southeast Raleigh has already forced many residents of the area to move out.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's in Raleigh
Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades. Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades.
WRAL
WRAL 5 On Your Side: Consumer Reports top gifts for drivers
RALEIGH, N.C. — They might not be the flashiest gifts, but chances are they will be used and appreciated. We’re talking about car-related gifts for drivers. Who better to recommend some winners that go the extra mile than the car experts at Consumer Reports?. Here’s what they want...
WRAL
Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
WRAL
'I never thought this day would come': Sisters thrilled for reunion decades in the making
Two sisters shared a heartfelt reunion at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in a Thanksgiving moment they'll remember for the rest of their lives. Two sisters shared a heartfelt reunion at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in a Thanksgiving moment they'll remember for the rest of their lives.
WRAL
Durham Rescue Mission hosts 48th annual community dinner
Durham Rescue Mission served its annual Community Dinner on Thursday - and it meant prepping 150 turkeys for 2,389 Thanksgiving meals served. Durham Rescue Mission served its annual Community Dinner on Thursday - and it meant prepping 150 turkeys for 2,389 Thanksgiving meals served.
WRAL
Durham Rescue Mission will serve thousands on Thanksgiving
Volunteers are spending their Thanksgiving morning preparing dinner for thousands. Volunteers are spending their Thanksgiving morning preparing dinner for thousands.
WRAL
Youth football team needs help to get to national championship in Orlando
The Knightdale Dragons could go all the way. The Knightdale Dragons could go all the way. Reporter: Adam OwensPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Girl dies from hit-and-run crash in Raleigh; police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 12-year-old girl hit by a vehicle in a Raleigh hit-and-run has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road. Raleigh police said the girl was trying to cross the road near the 6500 block of Hillsborough...
WRAL
Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County
Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Nov. 25-29: Chicken leg quarters, carrots, bacon, shredded cheese, Turkey Hill Ice Cream, Red Baron Pizza
Food Lion has new sales running Nov. 25-29 including chicken leg quarters, carrots, mandarins, apples, 93% lean ground beef, bacon, glazed doughnuts, shredded cheese, whipped topping, Turkey Hill Ice Cream, Red Baron Pizza and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are...
WRAL
Johnston County gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening inside a gas station in Johnston County. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. The person killed was an employee of the gas station,...
WRAL
Stabbing at Johnston County gas station leads to one death, one in custody
One person died in a stabbing at a gas station in Johnston County off NC-42 on Friday evening. One person died in a stabbing at a gas station in Johnston County off NC-42 on Friday evening.
