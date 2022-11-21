ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Durham's new social disctrict starts in December

"The Bullpen" will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

WRAL 5 On Your Side: Consumer Reports top gifts for drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. — They might not be the flashiest gifts, but chances are they will be used and appreciated. We’re talking about car-related gifts for drivers. Who better to recommend some winners that go the extra mile than the car experts at Consumer Reports?. Here’s what they want...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection

Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham Rescue Mission hosts 48th annual community dinner

Durham Rescue Mission served its annual Community Dinner on Thursday - and it meant prepping 150 turkeys for 2,389 Thanksgiving meals served.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County

Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

