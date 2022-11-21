Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Packers upset Eagles in primetime, Bengals top Titans in rematch of playoff clash
It's Thanksgiving Week and we all know what that means around here: Instead of football picks, I'm going to share all my favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!. Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, I've never been within five feet of a green bean casserole and I'm not even sure how mashed potatoes are made. I think you just get potatoes and mash them, but I can't say that with 100% certainty.
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports
Travis Kelce by the numbers: Chiefs star on pace for best season ever by TE, but is he greatest of all-time?
Travis Kelce continues to state his case as the greatest tight end to ever play the game, climbing the ladder amongst the elite players at his position. Creeping up on 10,000 receiving yards in his career, Kelce is set to become the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach the plateau.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Pharoh Cooper: Joins active roster
The Cardinals elevated Cooper from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. The journeyman wide receiver finds himself on Arizona's active roster for the third time in his seventh pro season. It remains to be seen if Cooper will be active this weekend, which may depend on whether Greg Dortch (thumb) joins Rondale Moore (groin) on the sideline. If that comes to pass, Cooper and Andre Baccellia would be the candidates to get snaps behind wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jacksonville State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Missing fourth straight game
Tomlinson (calf) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Since picking up a calf issue back in Week 8, Tomlinson didn't practice before being designated inactive for each of the Vikings' previous three contests. While the team didn't hold sessions this week, he was listed as limited on all three injury reports, leading to a questionable designation for Week 12. Ultimately, Minnesota will take a cautious approach with Tomlinson and keep him in street clothes Thursday with an eye toward returning to action Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Jets, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win
Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one, as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry, Bill Belichick address controversial overturned TD in loss to Vikings: 'I caught it'
On Thanksgiving night, the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings battled it out in a back-and-forth game that went down to the wire. After the 33-26 Vikings victory, there was one play in particular that kept being brought up, a Hunter Henry touchdown that was called back, after it was ruled he did not maintain possession as he hit the ground. The Patriots tight end was visibly upset after it was reversed and he maintains that it should have been a catch and score.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Giants score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for NFC East bout on Thanksgiving
The Cowboys host the Giants in a key NFC East clash. Sandwiched between two other Thanksgiving games is our Texas-sized matchup between the Cowboys and Giants. The visiting Giants, on the strength of two big interceptions, takes a 13-7 lead at intermission. After a defensive-dominated opening quarter, the Cowboys took...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12, 2022: Model says start James Conner, but sit Brandin Cooks
Having a strong grasp on the Week 12 Fantasy football projections will help you set the best Fantasy football lineups possible. Four quarterbacks are coming off the bench this week, as Sam Darnold (Panthers), Mike White (Jets), Bryce Perkins (Rams), and Kyle Allen (Texans) will make their first starts of the year. Their promotions could have an impact on the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for respective receivers like D.J. Moore, Garrett Wilson, Van Jefferson, and Brandin Cooks. Which players' arrows are pointing up and should find a way into your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Sunday
Likely has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Jaguars. The return of Mark Andrews last week has mitigated the necessity of Likely's availability, but the rookie did still see three targets last week in the win over the Panthers, so it's not as if he was completely absent in the box score. Expect Josh Oliver to see more playing time as a result.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Invisible again Thursday
Golladay didn't draw any targets in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys. When Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was ruled out for the season early in the week, there was some thought that Golladay could be the primary beneficiary among the Giants' wide receivers. Instead, Golladay didn't see a single target for the second time this season and recorded his lowest offensive snap count (18) since Week 2 (not including games he missed due to injury). Behind clear top wideout Darius Slayton, Richie James stepped up with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown while playing 41 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hodgins remained involved with three catches for 31 yards on 40 offensive snaps, so it's hard to envision Golladay as any higher than fourth on the wide-receiver depth chart at the moment.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great, Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward shares main reason why he is not in Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Sustains oblique injury
Benford suffered an oblique injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Benford played 32 snaps while tallying four tackles prior to exiting the game. There was no official diagnosis provided, though coach Sean McDermott noted that Benford is week-to-week. That puts his status for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Patriots in serious jeopardy.
CBS Sports
Matt Canada addresses Bengals LB Germain Pratt's criticism of Steelers offense: 'There's a back story to that'
It's been a tough season for Matt Canada. The Steelers' second-year offensive coordinator has been the center of intense criticism as Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to score points this season. And while Canada's unit did score a career-high 30 points against Cincinnati this past Sunday, they managed to score just 10 points in the second half (the last score coming in the game's final minute) while netting just 139 total yards in a 37-30 loss.
CBS Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams has Heisman moment with dazzling four-touchdown performance vs. Notre Dame
The 2022 Heisman Trophy race just got significantly clearer. USC quarterback Caleb Williams made a definitive late-season statement with a dazzling four-touchdown performance in Saturday's 38-27 win for the No. 6 Trojans over No. 15 Notre Dame. Williams' ability to create has always been a strength, but several plays against the Fighting Irish made it feel as though his Heisman moment had come.
