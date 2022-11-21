Chychrun notched an assist, eight shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes. Chychrun didn't get a point in his season debut Monday versus the Predators, but he didn't have to wait long to get on the scoresheet. The 24-year-old's eight shots led the Coyotes in the upset win in Raleigh. He'll be featured in a top-four role with power-play time as Arizona tries to find a trade partner for Chychrun, who has requested a move to a more competitive team. Many fantasy managers likely stashed him on injured reserve early in the year, but it's always worth checking to see if he's on the waiver wire.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO