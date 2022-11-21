Read full article on original website
The Dallas Mavericks Have Not Won A Game This Season Without Luka Doncic Scoring 30 Points
Luka Doncic has been carrying an immense offensive load for the Dallas Mavericks.
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
'Major miss': Vegas women's hoops tourney setup criticized
The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a "major miss," Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Stellar night on boards
Gobert posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to the Hornets. Gobert had an efficient night shooting and led the game with 17 rebounds. He's registered a double-double in back-to-back contests and is averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five matchups.
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
Grambling secures 75-55 win over UTSA
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Carte'Are Gordon scored 18 points as Grambling beat UTSA 75-55 on Friday night. Gordon added nine rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Cameron Christon added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Shawndarius Cowart recorded eight points and was 3-of-5 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Logs helper in second game
Chychrun notched an assist, eight shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes. Chychrun didn't get a point in his season debut Monday versus the Predators, but he didn't have to wait long to get on the scoresheet. The 24-year-old's eight shots led the Coyotes in the upset win in Raleigh. He'll be featured in a top-four role with power-play time as Arizona tries to find a trade partner for Chychrun, who has requested a move to a more competitive team. Many fantasy managers likely stashed him on injured reserve early in the year, but it's always worth checking to see if he's on the waiver wire.
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Memphis Tigers will take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tigers and the VCU Rams on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 62-47 win at home. Guard Kendric Davis took over for Memphis, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and seven assists.
College basketball rankings: Alabama soars to No. 10 in Top 25 And 1 as star freshman Brandon Miller shines
Arkansas' Nick Smith still hasn't played in a game, and Duke's Dereck Lively has been mostly irrelevant after missing part of the preseason with a calf injury. Those were two of the top three prospects in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. So not all of the elite first-year players have been awesome already.
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Missing fourth straight game
Tomlinson (calf) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Since picking up a calf issue back in Week 8, Tomlinson didn't practice before being designated inactive for each of the Vikings' previous three contests. While the team didn't hold sessions this week, he was listed as limited on all three injury reports, leading to a questionable designation for Week 12. Ultimately, Minnesota will take a cautious approach with Tomlinson and keep him in street clothes Thursday with an eye toward returning to action Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Jets, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Sunday
Likely has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Jaguars. The return of Mark Andrews last week has mitigated the necessity of Likely's availability, but the rookie did still see three targets last week in the win over the Panthers, so it's not as if he was completely absent in the box score. Expect Josh Oliver to see more playing time as a result.
Chiefs' Chris Lammons: Suffers potential setback
Lammons (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams. Lammons suffered a concussion in Week 10 and also sat out Week 11. After returning to practice Wednesday and Thursday, it appeared that Lammons was on track to suit up against the Rams. However, he failed to log any participation Friday, suggesting he suffered a potential setback while placing his status for Sunday in jeopardy.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Comes down with illness
Brown was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to an illness. After avoiding the report entirely Wednesday, Brown now is dealing with some sort of ailment. He'll have one more practice and two more days to get healthy enough to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Packers. If Brown is limited or out this weekend, DeVonta Smith would become the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver by default, but he also was added to Thursday's report as limited by a knee injury. As a result, the situation will be one to watch as the week continues to get a sense of both players' potential to play.
