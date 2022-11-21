Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction, odds: 2022 Palmetto Bowl picks, best bets from proven model
The No. 8 Clemson Tigers (10-1) and South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4) square off in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl rivalry matchup Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have been playing stellar football throughout the year and are winners of two straight as they remain in the College Football Playoff conversation. Last week, Clemson torched Miami 40-10. Meanwhile, South Carolina logged its biggest win of the year in Week 12. The Gamecocks knocked off No. 10 Tennessee 63-38.
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
Caleb Williams Delivers His Crowning Moment in a Revitalized Coliseum
USC’s star QB threw, ran and punted his way to Heisman frontrunner status against Notre Dame to carry the Trojans into the CFP picture and fully revive his team’s fan base.
CBS Sports
South Carolina bounces No. 8 Clemson from College Football Playoff, ends Tigers' 40-game home winning streak
No. 8 Clemson is out of the College Football Playoff race after losing 31-30 to South Carolina, which snapped both a six-game losing streak in the series for the Gamecocks and the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak that dated back nearly six years before any current Clemson player was on campus. Clemson also saw its 68-0 stretch of winning games after amassing a halftime lead under coach Dabo Swinney fall by the wayside.
'Major miss': Vegas women's hoops tourney setup criticized
The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a "major miss," Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
Regis Prograis stops Jose Zepeda to win vacant WBC crown
Regis Prograis stopped Jose Zepeda in brutal fashion in Round 11 on Saturday in Carson, Calif., to capture the vacant WBC junior welterweight title.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports
Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win
Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one, as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Reaches 30-point mark
Karlsson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken. Karlsson's 30th point of the campaign set up a Timo Meier tally late in the first period. Considering Karlsson had just 35 points in 50 contests last year, getting to 30 points in 22 games this season is a massive uptick in offense for the star defenseman. He's added 70 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 25:15 of ice time per game -- nearly two minutes more than he saw last season. This is some of the best hockey the 32-year-old has ever played, so enjoy the ride.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Missing fourth straight game
Tomlinson (calf) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Since picking up a calf issue back in Week 8, Tomlinson didn't practice before being designated inactive for each of the Vikings' previous three contests. While the team didn't hold sessions this week, he was listed as limited on all three injury reports, leading to a questionable designation for Week 12. Ultimately, Minnesota will take a cautious approach with Tomlinson and keep him in street clothes Thursday with an eye toward returning to action Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Jets, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
CBS Sports
North Carolina vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 1 Tar Heels upset by Cyclones in Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — Caleb came up big — but not that Caleb. Iowa State senior Caleb Grill had one of the best games of his life, scoring a career-high 31 points and guiding Iowa State to a second half come-from-behind 70-65 win over No. 1 North Carolina in Friday's Phil Knight Invitational semifinal.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Pharoh Cooper: Joins active roster
The Cardinals elevated Cooper from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. The journeyman wide receiver finds himself on Arizona's active roster for the third time in his seventh pro season. It remains to be seen if Cooper will be active this weekend, which may depend on whether Greg Dortch (thumb) joins Rondale Moore (groin) on the sideline. If that comes to pass, Cooper and Andre Baccellia would be the candidates to get snaps behind wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Makes history with OT winner
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's blast from the faceoff circle in OT didn't just give Boston the win -- it set a new NHL record for consecutive home wins by a team to begin a season, as the Bruins are a perfect 12-0-0 at TD Garden. For his part, Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 13 points, with much of that production (four goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.
Regis Prograis dominates, knocks out Jose Zepeda to become two-time champ
Jose Zepeda is good. Regis Prograis is special. That was obvious Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, where the gifted Prograis dominated and then knocked out Zepeda 59 seconds into the 11th round to become a two-time 140-pound titleholder. The New Orleans fighter left no doubt...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Free agency looms
Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This season will be the last of the five-year, $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former GM Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who is probably due a raise in free agency. He would likely command between $3-4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Sunday
Likely has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Jaguars. The return of Mark Andrews last week has mitigated the necessity of Likely's availability, but the rookie did still see three targets last week in the win over the Panthers, so it's not as if he was completely absent in the box score. Expect Josh Oliver to see more playing time as a result.
CBS Sports
Watch Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Appalachian State 6-5; Georgia Southern 5-6 The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Appalachian State Mountaineers are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Sustains oblique injury
Benford suffered an oblique injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Benford played 32 snaps while tallying four tackles prior to exiting the game. There was no official diagnosis provided, though coach Sean McDermott noted that Benford is week-to-week. That puts his status for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Patriots in serious jeopardy.
