Colorado Springs, CO

Suspect in LGBTQ nightclub shooting facing murder, hate crime charges

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago

The man accused of carrying out a shooting attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is being held on murder and hate crime charges, The New York Times reports Monday, per court records. Five people were killed and at least 18 others injured in the incident.

Specifically, the suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is looking at five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The Times notes the charges "are preliminary and subject to change."

As of Monday afternoon, the suspect was still in the hospital.

The attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs began around midnight on Saturday, when police first received word of an active shooter situation. A patron, Richard Fierro, was ultimately able to subdue the shooter and had him pinned down when police arrived on the scene, The Associated Press reports.

"Had that individual not intervened this could have been exponentially more tragic," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told AP .

Per a law enforcement official, the suspect was using an AR-15 style rifle; a handgun was also recovered from the scene.

Thirteen people remained hospitalized as of Monday, while five of the injured have been treated and released. Officials also revised the total number of injured down to 18, after initially reporting 25.

The Week

Officials identify 5 victims killed in Club Q shooting

The five people killed over the weekend at the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs were identified on Monday evening. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez shared their names and the pronouns they used, and led a moment of silence for the victims. Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was a bartender at Club Q. His mother, Sabrina Aston, told The Associated Press, "We are in shock. We cried for a little bit, but then you go through this phase where you are just kind of numb, and I'm sure it will hit us again. I keep thinking it's a mistake, they...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Week

Club Q shooting suspect was apparently arrested after 2021 bomb threat, not prosecuted, case is sealed

The 22-year-old man accused of murdering five people and wounding more than a dozen others at the Club Q night club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, late Saturday was reportedly arrested in June 2021 after threatening his mother with a homemade bomb and other weapons. The local district attorney's office said the Club Q shooting investigation will include a review of the 2021 case. An El Paso County Sheriff's Department press release about the 2021 incident said the suspect in that case — whose name, Anderson Lee Aldrich, plus date of birth and address at the time match the alleged Club Q...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Week

At least 5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado

A gunman killed at least five people and injured 18 more on Saturday at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, before being stopped by patrons, law enforcement said.  In a press conference, Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Pamela Castro said the incident at Club Q began around midnight on Saturday, when police began to receive numerous 911 calls regarding an active shooter situation. The gunman was armed with at least two firearms, including a "long rifle," The Associated Press reported.  The exact events that transpired within the club remain unclear. However, Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said that "at least two heroic people"...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
