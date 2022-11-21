King Combs Surpasses Diddy On Urban Radio Chart With “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

King Combs is doing the Bad Boy brand proud, so proud that he’s charted above his father, Diddy .

On Sunday (Nov. 20), the artist took to Instagram to announce that his single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black finally reached No. 1 on Mediabase’s Urban Radio chart.

While the artist legally known as Christian Combs rose to the top spot, his father’s single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller is slowly bubbling on the same chart and currently sits at No. 7 spot.

“IT’S OFFICIAL!! #CANTSTOPWONTSTOP is #1 !!! ??????S/o my boi YAK!!! Kodak Black,” Combs excitedly captioned his post.” Thank you to all the DJ’s and everyone who supported me on this journey!! Thankful for it all!! We got 10 more #1’s on the way!!!”

The Cyncerely, C3 rapper continued his victory lap and gave insight into his historic moment, acknowledging that it wasn’t easy, vowing to stay committed to getting the top spot.

“Locking in my first No. 1 record is crazy,” the 24-year-old said in a statement to REVOLT. “A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into getting this record to where it is. We’re finally here, and we can’t stop now!”

But it’s not just historical because it’s Comb’s inaugural No. 1. It’s also the first time a father-son duo has appeared simultaneously on Billboard ‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart ‘s top 10, where King is currently No. 2 and Diddy is No. 6. A feat that Diddy previously spoke about during his recent visit to The Breakfast Club .

“We’re the first father-son duo to be on the top 10. The other day, he was charting higher than me, and they delivered me the message, and I was just like, ‘I know that’s my son, but he’s not getting to No. 1 before me,” Diddy joked at the time.

During the same interview, the Bad Boy Records founder also spoke about the importance of ensuring Combs got a hit record at his own merit.

“Christian always wanted to be on stage since he was three years old. Every time he would be on tour, he would just be mesmerized by the stage and want to get on and talk on the mic to the people,” he said. “When he came out and said he wanted to be a rapper, I said, ‘You gotta do it on your own .'”

“So he found his own distribution and started grinding, but everybody thought that I was helping him. They were making him work for what he just accomplished [his No. 1 record]. He had to give them an undeniable, hater-proof record.”

And, as of Nov. 21, King Comb finally snagged that “hater-proof” No. 1 record.