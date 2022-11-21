Girls Swimming and Diving: Andover's Pawlaski powers to 100 breaststroke state title

The plan was simple: start fast, and force opposing swimmers try to keep up.

The outcome? Golden.

Andover freshman Cate Pawlaski was absolutely dominant, rising to the moment to capture the Class AA 100-yard breaststroke state championship in 1:02.79 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis Nov. 16-18.

“It is a great feeling, the one that pushes you day in and day out to keep training and reach that goal,” Pawlaski said. “I am so glad to have the support of my family and coaches to help me reach this level.”

“It was exhilarating! I was so proud of her! She is just a freshman and swam against athletes older than her and she was in charge,” Andover head coach Marcia Ford said. “She works so hard in practice, never wants to take a day off. Her hard work really paid off for her.”

Pawlaski seized the lead early and didn’t let up, gaining a lead of over a full second by the midway point, then adding to the separation over the final 50 yards.

“We told her to go out and make them chase her,” Ford said. “She had control of that race from the beginning.”

Pawlaski had the top seed following the preliminaries, flanked on either side by second seed Maddie Reed of Stillwater and third seed Izzy Satterlee of Lakeville North. The competition helped drive Pawlaski to an All-American Consideration time in the finals.

“I knew diving in I had some strong competitors to race,” Pawlaski said. “Izzy and Maddie had some great swims in prelims and I was glad to have them push me in finals. I have some long- and short-term goals I hope to accomplish with my swimming. I didn’t achieve all those quite yet, but will continue to work towards them. Breaststroke is a unique race that you can see your competition as you swim. I always thrive on strong competition and I was grateful to have that in the state meet.”

Pawalski was a top contender leading up to the state meet a year ago as an eighth-grader, but illness kept her out of the state meet. This year, she had the chance to swim on the state stage, and to finish the year on top.

“Unfortunately, I missed last year’s state meet due to illness, so it was hard to know where I stood,” Pawlaski said. “I had a successful spring club season and was hoping that would carry over to my high school season. I knew there would be some tough competition and I worked with Coach Ford to focus on it leading into breaststroke finals at state.”

In addition to the breaststroke title, Pawlaski earned fourth place in the 200 IM in 2:03.62, a race in which the top four swimmers were separated by just .52 seconds.

“Cate swam some great races,” Ford said. “She knows her strengths, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of her competitors, and she took advantage of that. In the IM, she had to stay close in the fly and backstroke legs and then just go in the breaststroke, which she did.”

It’s been a rapid rise for the young swimmer, excellent in all strokes, breaststroke in particular.

“When I was young, learning to swim, I went backwards before I went forward in breaststroke,” Pawlaski said. “One day it clicked. My pull-outs got stronger and I learned how to glide. I give credit to all my coaches who helped me develop and strengthen my breaststroke through my years of training.”

“Cate has a great feel for the water,” Ford said. “She knows when something doesn’t feel right and can make corrections easily. She listens to her coaches (both high school and club) and makes adjustments as needed. She trusts in herself and her coaches. She is just a fierce competitor.”

Blaine

Blaine finished 12th as a team in Class AA, thanks in large part to winning four consolation final races.

Ninth-place finishers for the Bengals by virtue of winning their consolation finals included the 200 medley relay team of Sophia Leo, Madeline Schrank, Nevaeh Miller and Kalli Stark (1:49.13), the 400 freestyle relay team of Schrank, Gabby Busch, Miller and Stark (3:34.63), and Schrank in the 200 free (1:54.05) and in the 100 butterfly (57.41).

Leo added a scoring swim with an 11th-place finish in the 100 backstroke (58.85)

Stark recorded a 17th-place finish in the 100 free (53.63) and an 18th-place finish in the 50 free (24.45), and Busch earned 18th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.61).

Earning 20th were Miller in the 200 free (2:00.71) and in the 500 free (5:29.91), as well as the 200 free relay team of Kate Pennoyer, Busch, Lana Ryan and Leo (1:42.76), earning 22nd was Leo in the 50 free (24.65), and earning 31st was Sophia Larson in diving (129.20).

Anoka

Anoka was led by its 400 free relay team of Ally Diehl, Erin Neises, Sydney DeRung and Nora Sloth, which earned 12th place in 3:38.11.

Earning 18th were Diehl in the 100 butterfly (1:00.17) and Neises in the 500 free (5:20.59), earning 19th were the 200 free relay team of Diehl, Sloth, Grace Morphew and Neises (1:42.09), and Sloth in the 100 free (53.75), earning 20th was Diehl in the 200 IM (2:14.71), and earning 27th was Kirsten Bailey in diving (141.10).