5 years prison, $2.5M restitution for Las Vegas COVID fraud
A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution for bilking the government out of millions of dollars.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
borderreport.com
Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect asked showgirls for photo with foot-long knife: doc
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, had asked a group of showgirls to take a photo with a foot-long kitchen knife he was trying to sell before stabbing them, documents obtained by Nexstar’s KLAS said Friday.
Police: Suspect shoots, kills neighbor due to car blocking driveway
LAS VEGAS — A man is facing murder charges in Nevada after police said he shot and killed his neighbor during an argument over parking. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Robert Salone on murder charges on Nov. 22. Christopher Allen...
Las Vegas woman facing multiple DUI charges in fatal Thanksgiving night crash in west valley, Metro says
A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.
8newsnow.com
A look inside the Clark County Detention Center
Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after 3-car suspected DUI crash near Peccole Ranch
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a three-car crash near the Peccole Ranch neighborhood in Las Vegas Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 10:58 p.m. Nov. 24 on S. Fort Apache Road near Red Hills Road. According to police, a Nissan...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after 3 shot near Nellis Air Force Base
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a triple shooting near Nellis Air Force Base Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a man who had been shot and laying on the ground near Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards just after 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Police found an 18- or 19-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the hit and run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard bike lane, east of Halston Street. A Ford...
news3lv.com
One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
‘It was all I had,’ Woman says armed burglars stole $47K from Las Vegas home as she slept
A woman told 8 News Now she’s afraid to stay in her house after two men armed with a firearm broke in.
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in fast food drive-thru shooting, no arrests
Police are investigating a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley.
borderreport.com
Showgirls speak out after fatal stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Las Vegas showgirls spoke out a day after they were attacked on the Las Vegas Strip, when police said a man randomly stabbed eight people, killing two. Hours after she was stabbed and left with a punctured lung, Anna Westby shared her harrowing story...
Police search for armed robbery suspect accused of committing several crimes at Las Vegas businesses
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect accused of committing several crimes at businesses in the Las Vegas area. In at least one incident Metro police said the man brandished a weapon against store employees. Police released three photos of the suspected robber on Wednesday evening, however, did not provide the […]
Every room in Las Vegas house was filled with stolen goods, report says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four separate investigations over a three-month period involving stolen goods led police to a major fencing operation which was busted on Nov. 17, when police served a search warrant and arrested three men, according to an arrest report. During the search warrant on a home located in the 2100 block of […]
Police investigate homicide that left one dead near West Hassell Avenue
Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of one person near West Hassell Avenue Saturday night.
Las Vegas mother sues CCSD after child was attacked on school bus
The lawsuit filed by the mother, Jasmen Jackson, alleges that a student at Clifford J. Lawrence Junior High School was “sexually, physically and emotionally abusing” her son in August 2021.
Fox5 KVVU
60-year-old woman hit, killed by car near Boulder Highway, Lamb
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 60-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 7:08 p.m. Nov. 23 on Lamb Boulevard east of Boulder Highway. Police said a 2001 Kia Sportage was traveling north on Lamb when...
North Las Vegas police release photo of Craig Ranch stabbing suspect
North Las Vegas Police Department released a photo of a person of interest in the recent stabbing that occurred at Craig Ranch Regional Park.
Judge sets $5K bail for Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI more than 5 weeks after arrest
A judge ordered a Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI to be held on $5,000 bail more than 5 weeks after her initial arrest amid repeated delays in the case.
