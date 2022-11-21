ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

A look inside the Clark County Detention Center

Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after 3-car suspected DUI crash near Peccole Ranch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a three-car crash near the Peccole Ranch neighborhood in Las Vegas Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 10:58 p.m. Nov. 24 on S. Fort Apache Road near Red Hills Road. According to police, a Nissan...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after 3 shot near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a triple shooting near Nellis Air Force Base Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a man who had been shot and laying on the ground near Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards just after 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Police found an 18- or 19-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
borderreport.com

Showgirls speak out after fatal stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Las Vegas showgirls spoke out a day after they were attacked on the Las Vegas Strip, when police said a man randomly stabbed eight people, killing two. Hours after she was stabbed and left with a punctured lung, Anna Westby shared her harrowing story...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

60-year-old woman hit, killed by car near Boulder Highway, Lamb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 60-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 7:08 p.m. Nov. 23 on Lamb Boulevard east of Boulder Highway. Police said a 2001 Kia Sportage was traveling north on Lamb when...
LAS VEGAS, NV

