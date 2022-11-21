Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday
Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
Turnto10.com
Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange warms hundreds of bodies and hearts with free coats
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange gave out free coats Friday morning after weeks of collecting coats and winter clothing. Volunteers gathered on the south lawn of the Rhode Island State House for about five hours as hundreds gathered for what some call the most gratifying day of the year.
Comments / 5