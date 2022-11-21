Read full article on original website
Armed Robber Makes Off With $10K On Black Friday In Newark
Authorities in Newark are seeking the assailant who robbed a check-cashing business of $10,000 at gunpoint. The robber pointed a handgun at two workers at Global Check Cashing on Bloomfield Avenue in Newark on Friday, Nov. 25, took the cash and then fled north on Garside Avenue on a silver/purple mountain bike, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
19-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Shooting In Peekskill
A teenage suspect is in custody after a shooting in Northern Westchester. Just before noontime on Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Peekskill on Central Avenue near Washington Street. Officers at arriving at the scene found a 31-year-old Peekskill resident lying on the sidewalk...
Bergen County Man Resisted Arrest, Hurt Officer After Hoboken Fight: Police
A 24-year-old man from Bergen County was arrested for resisting arrest and injuring an officer after a fight broke out in Hoboken, police said. Darian Veliu, of Elmwood Park, continued acting disorderly when police arrived at 1st and Washington Street for a fight around 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Hoboken Police Detective Lt. Jonathan Mecka said.
hudsontv.com
JERSEY CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH HINDERING HOBOKEN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. A Jersey City woman has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken. Demetria Huggins, 38, is...
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
Woman Hindered Apprehension Of Hoboken Murder Suspect: Prosecutor
A 38-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a Hoboken murder suspect, while both were ultimately captured at an area hotel, authorities said. Demetria Huggins gave police fake information regarding Deon Williams, who was charged with first-degree murder in the September 2022 death of Christopher...
Man was beaten by N.J. police officers in ‘unprovoked’ attack, federal lawsuit says
A Paterson man on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its police department saying he was beaten on the street in an “unprovoked” police attack and then arrested by officers who lied about the incident in their reports. Osamah Alsaidi, 20, states in court papers...
Man arrested for causing a disturbance in local restaurant, police say
Officers were called to Porta Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue after a 26-year-old man from Cedar Grove was reportedly causing a disturbance on Wednesday, Nov. 16. When officers arrived, employees were attempting to remove the man from the property. When the officers attempted to intervene the suspect reportedly became combative. The...
New Charges: 19-Year-Old Indicted For Shooting Fellow Teen In Yonkers
A 19-year-old man has been officially indicted on charges connected to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Westchester County, according to the county's district attorney. The suspect, Yonkers resident Joseph Tejera, is accused of shooting the victim twice on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Woodworth Avenue in Yonkers, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting
Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
Off-Duty DC Police Officer's SUV Carjacked In NJ: Report
A carjacking suspect is on the run after an off-duty DC police officer's SUV was stolen in New Jersey, officials confirmed. The incident happened early Monday, Nov. 21 in Elizabeth, city spokesperson Ruby Contreras said. The unidentified cop's badge and ID card were found in the car, which was later discovered in an unspecified location, NJ.com reports.
ucnj.org
Bloomfield man convicted in 2019 Clark carjacking and attempted murder
A Union County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a man who assaulted a Lyft driver and a passenger before carjacking the vehicle in April of 2019, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced today. Farrakhan Howard, 30, of Bloomfield, was found guilty on Wednesday on one count each...
bkreader.com
Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings
After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
Trenton Police Arrest Man For Criminal Attempt Homicide And Weapons Offenses
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) Trenton Police say that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Police…
fox5ny.com
Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
Bayonne unexpectedly loses another police officer
Another Bayonne police officer has unexpectedly passed away, according to Mayor James Davis. On November 21, Davis noted that Sergeant Robert Skalski died. “Sadly, I must announce the passing of Bayonne Police Sergeant Robert Skalski,” Davis said in a statement. “Robert died, unexpectedly in his home this morning.”
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
