ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Armed Robber Makes Off With $10K On Black Friday In Newark

Authorities in Newark are seeking the assailant who robbed a check-cashing business of $10,000 at gunpoint. The robber pointed a handgun at two workers at Global Check Cashing on Bloomfield Avenue in Newark on Friday, Nov. 25, took the cash and then fled north on Garside Avenue on a silver/purple mountain bike, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

JERSEY CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH HINDERING HOBOKEN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. A Jersey City woman has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken. Demetria Huggins, 38, is...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Hindered Apprehension Of Hoboken Murder Suspect: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a Hoboken murder suspect, while both were ultimately captured at an area hotel, authorities said. Demetria Huggins gave police fake information regarding Deon Williams, who was charged with first-degree murder in the September 2022 death of Christopher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

New Charges: 19-Year-Old Indicted For Shooting Fellow Teen In Yonkers

A 19-year-old man has been officially indicted on charges connected to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Westchester County, according to the county's district attorney. The suspect, Yonkers resident Joseph Tejera, is accused of shooting the victim twice on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Woodworth Avenue in Yonkers, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting

Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Off-Duty DC Police Officer's SUV Carjacked In NJ: Report

A carjacking suspect is on the run after an off-duty DC police officer's SUV was stolen in New Jersey, officials confirmed. The incident happened early Monday, Nov. 21 in Elizabeth, city spokesperson Ruby Contreras said. The unidentified cop's badge and ID card were found in the car, which was later discovered in an unspecified location, NJ.com reports.
ELIZABETH, NJ
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
BRONX, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne unexpectedly loses another police officer

Another Bayonne police officer has unexpectedly passed away, according to Mayor James Davis. On November 21, Davis noted that Sergeant Robert Skalski died. “Sadly, I must announce the passing of Bayonne Police Sergeant Robert Skalski,” Davis said in a statement. “Robert died, unexpectedly in his home this morning.”
BAYONNE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy