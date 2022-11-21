Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘unlikely to break through’ in key Donetsk battleground
Russia is unlikely to muster enough “quality forces” to achieve a breakthrough in a key Donetsk battleground which has seen “intense combat” in recent weeks, the British ministry of defence has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s forces likely want to use the “heavily contested” area around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar as a launching point for a “future major advance north” to seize the entire region – but despite Russian naval infantry suffering heavy causualities, little territory has changed hands, the ministry said.Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is set to cover Kyiv from Sunday until at least midweek, with the mercury dropping below...
Russia-Ukraine war live: civilians flee Russian shelling of Kherson; Belarus foreign minister dies ‘suddenly’
Civilians leave Kherson weeks after celebrating its recapture by Ukrainian forces; Moscow ‘shocked’ by Vladimir Makei’s death
AP PHOTOS: Bright shops enliven Congo's dark days
Saturday morning in Goma, the lakeside capital of eastern Congo is as busy as any other day of the week, despite tensions caused by recent fighting between M23 rebels and government forces north of the city.
A former Nazi encampment on a tiny Channel island can be yours for about $50,000
The facility on Alderney, near Guernsey, is an "amazing opportunity to own seven acres of WWII history", according to the agency handling the sale.
Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action
ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast. The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the...
