Russia is unlikely to muster enough “quality forces” to achieve a breakthrough in a key Donetsk battleground which has seen “intense combat” in recent weeks, the British ministry of defence has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s forces likely want to use the “heavily contested” area around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar as a launching point for a “future major advance north” to seize the entire region – but despite Russian naval infantry suffering heavy causualities, little territory has changed hands, the ministry said.Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is set to cover Kyiv from Sunday until at least midweek, with the mercury dropping below...

59 MINUTES AGO