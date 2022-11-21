Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month.
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting
Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said on November 23, 2022, that three males had been apprehended following a shooting incident in Raceland, Louisiana on Tuesday, November 22. Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma, Louisiana, and Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, Louisiana, were arrested. The shooting did not result in any injuries, according to authorities.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
cenlanow.com
One wounded in gunfire exchange on SUNO campus
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting near the campus of Southern University New Orleans (SUNO) Wednesday (Nov 23) morning. In a Facebook post from the university, school officials say the two cars were traveling down Press Drive near the east side of campus around 11 a.m. when they began firing at each other. The cars then pulled into the parking lot of the Natural Sciences building where the shots continued.
cenlanow.com
Southern’s Agricultural Research department invites residents to talk medical marijuana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Southern University Agricultural Research department stopped in New Orleans to talk medical marijuana on Friday. On Friday (Nov. 25th) the research department, along with Sothern’s alumni federation teamed up to discuss their medical marijuana program and the status of Louisiana in correlation to medical cannabis.
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
Mississippi family receives clarity 70 years after fatal military plane crash on Alaska glacier
Nearly 70 years ago, a military service plane crashed in remote Alaska, leaving 52 dead, including 22-year-old Thomas Claiborne Thigpen. Thigpen was born in the small Hancock County Community of Santa Rosa on December 31, 1930. He died on November 22, 1952, on a Colony Glacier in Alaska. On board...
cenlanow.com
Man rescued from Gulf of Mexico Thanksgiving night after falling overboard the Carnival Valor
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after officials say he fell overboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship the night before. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 24), the Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the search for a 28-year-old male...
Tornado leaves behind damage in Jefferson and St. Charles Parish
On Saturday (Nov. 26th) a severe storm in Jefferson and St. Charles Parish leaves behind roof damage to multiple budlings and several trees down.
Male suffers from gunshot wound in Desire Area
A male was left with a gunshot wound following a shooting that took place in the Desire area.
cenlanow.com
Trombone Shorty, Louisiana alligator float takes stage in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– We are just a day away from Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Parade in New York City where Louisiana will take the stage for the second year in a row. The Boot will be in the Big Apple tomorrow, bringing some Louisiana spirit to the world.
16-year-old shot in the Seabrook neighborhood
A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the Seabrook neighborhood.
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
WDSU
New Orleans police report teenager shot and injured on Friday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Friday. According to police, a 16-year-old was shot at Sheephead and Wales Streets near Seabrook in New Orleans East around 4:48 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other...
cenlanow.com
Covington man hit, killed by truck in Bogalusa Friday night
BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 50-year-old man from Covington was killed after being hit by a truck in Washington Parish Friday. Louisiana State Police says they began an investigation into the crash around 5:45 p.m. Troopers learned a 2012 GMC Acadia was heading south on LA Highway 21 as the pedestrian, identified as Ben Small, was walking on the road. State police say Small was wearing dark clothing. For reasons still under investigation, Small was struck and killed by the truck.
Where’s the paperwork? Sheriff goes to court to defend against accusations
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson is reacting to complaints that her department lacks transparency. Hutson has taken to court documents and interviews that the Sheriff’s Department shares information and data with defense attorneys.
WKRG News 5
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
NOLA.com
Here’s what would happen if Mayor LaToya Cantrell were to leave office early
New Orleans’ next scheduled mayoral election isn’t until October 2025, but with the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering a locally unprecedented “recall by mail” phase — and recent Fox 8 investigations raising ethics questions about Cantrell — anything could happen between now and then.
Comments / 0