Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting

Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said on November 23, 2022, that three males had been apprehended following a shooting incident in Raceland, Louisiana on Tuesday, November 22. Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma, Louisiana, and Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, Louisiana, were arrested. The shooting did not result in any injuries, according to authorities.
One wounded in gunfire exchange on SUNO campus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting near the campus of Southern University New Orleans (SUNO) Wednesday (Nov 23) morning. In a Facebook post from the university, school officials say the two cars were traveling down Press Drive near the east side of campus around 11 a.m. when they began firing at each other. The cars then pulled into the parking lot of the Natural Sciences building where the shots continued.
New Orleans police report teenager shot and injured on Friday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Friday. According to police, a 16-year-old was shot at Sheephead and Wales Streets near Seabrook in New Orleans East around 4:48 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other...
Covington man hit, killed by truck in Bogalusa Friday night

BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 50-year-old man from Covington was killed after being hit by a truck in Washington Parish Friday. Louisiana State Police says they began an investigation into the crash around 5:45 p.m. Troopers learned a 2012 GMC Acadia was heading south on LA Highway 21 as the pedestrian, identified as Ben Small, was walking on the road. State police say Small was wearing dark clothing. For reasons still under investigation, Small was struck and killed by the truck.
