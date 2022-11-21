Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian
The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
WTOK-TV
Todd Tilghman headlines Holiday concert at Temple Theater
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Music lovers are in for a real treat Saturday night as the Temple Theater will play host to a big concert. Meridian’s Todd Tilghman is bringing his holiday show to the Queen City along with some special guests. Todd will perform the new Christmas production,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
2 dead in Thanksgiving wreck in Meridian
Two people were killed and one injured after a two-car collision in Meridian Thursday. WTOK reports that the wreck happened on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler told the station that it’s unclear what caused the wreck. A witness told WTOK the following:
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
WTOK-TV
Graham Marsh Nature Preserve Farm grand opening set Friday
LISMAN, Ala. (WTOK) - A nature preserve farm will be opened to the public Friday for people to use for walks, hiking, and educational purposes. The farm is located in Marshtown in Lisman, Alabama. The Graham Marsh Nature Preserve is the first of its kind and only the second nature preserve in the southeastern United States owned and operated by a family.
WTOK-TV
Love’s Kitchen open on Thanksgiving
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Love’s Kitchen provides food items to some of the less fortunate in our area year round five days a week. Thanksgiving is no different at the non-profit in Meridian but it does take on a special meaning. Dave Owen has been volunteering on this holiday...
WTOK-TV
20,000-acred Graham Marsh Nature Preserve now open to public
LISMAN, Ala. (WTOK) - The 20 thousand-acred Graham Marsh Nature Preserve finally opened its gates to the public Friday for people to use for walks, hiking, and educational purposes. The preserve is located in Marshtown in Lisman, Alabama. The Graham Marsh Nature Preserve is the first of its kind and...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder dating back to Aug. 27, 2021. The MPD said the suspect’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th...
wcbi.com
Macon family pleads for the communities help to find missing son
MACON, Miss. ( WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers. Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen. The mother Shaw says she just wants to bring her son home. Tadrian Shaw...
WTOK-TV
Meridian man charged with DUI manslaughter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged a man with DUI manslaughter related to a Nov. 3, 2022, wreck. Police said Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, of Meridian, caused a wreck on 20th Street Extension that killed Dawanda Corey. Ferguson was also hurt in the wreck and had been at...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is looking for the man pictured and is asking for the public’s help in finding him so he can be questioned about an armed robbery and stabbing at Tobacco Com LLC in Meridian on Friday. Sgt. Heather Luebbers told WTOK that...
kicks96news.com
Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances
8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
Neshoba Democrat
Winstead sentenced in hit-and-run death
A man charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 2-year-old boy dead on Mississippi 492 near Union in late April 2021 was sentenced to serve seven years in prison last week. The man, Andrew Graham Winstead, 27, of 12371 Road 383, was sentenced on Nov. 16, to 12...
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Thanksgiving week garbage pickup schedule
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s garbage pickup schedule will be altered for the holiday. No routes will run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
WTOK-TV
Two people are dead after car crash in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people are dead and one was transported to the hospital Thursday night after a 2-car wreck on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler. It’s not clear at this time what caused the wreck, but News 11 spoke...
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests
CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $600, $600. TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BILLY...
Neshoba Democrat
Police seek ‘dine-and-dash’ suspects
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying subjects wanted for questioning concerning a “dine and dash” that occurred at Yamato Steakhouse & Sushi this past Sunday, PPD announced on Facebook. A dine and dash is when one orders food and leaves without...
kicks96news.com
Disturbance Reports in Leake County
7:14 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a business at the intersection of East Water St and South Van Buren St reporting that a man threw a large rock at the building. The man was located and taken into custody. 8:10 a.m. – Leake Deputies were...
Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
