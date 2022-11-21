Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams Delivers His Crowning Moment in a Revitalized Coliseum
USC’s star QB threw, ran and punted his way to Heisman frontrunner status against Notre Dame to carry the Trojans into the CFP picture and fully revive his team’s fan base.
Lynden pulls plug on Enumclaw's undefeated season to return to Class 2A championship game
Lions improve to 12-0 and now have a chance to make it back-to-back WIAA titles next weekend
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Canton headed to second straight Final Four
ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
Hogs Win Paradise Jam, Downing Top 25 Team Handily
Makayla Daniels picks up tournament MVP as Razorbacks stay perfect.
Regis Prograis stops Jose Zepeda to win vacant WBC crown
Regis Prograis stopped Jose Zepeda in brutal fashion in Round 11 on Saturday in Carson, Calif., to capture the vacant WBC junior welterweight title.
