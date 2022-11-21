ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

WSVN-TV

Woman critical after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood in broad daylight, sending a woman to the hospital in critical condition. Miami Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 115th Street and 12th Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m., Saturday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Massachusetts Man Allegedly Batters Driver After Boca Raton Crash

Stanley Hillier, From Dennis Port, Arrested. Apparently Didn’t Like Driver Talking To His Ex-Wife. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Massachusetts man hoping to catch a flight at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport ended up catching a battery charge instead after police say he […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing girl in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department it seeking the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her residence at 1105 East River Drive by her mother at around 1:47 a.m., Friday. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Endangered juvenile missing from Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police detectives need the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Around 1:45 a.m., Friday, Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home located at 1105 East River Drive. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman, 66, who went missing in Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 66-year-old Robin Donald was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1 p.m., Friday. Donald stands 5 feet, 11...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash

DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
DAVIE, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man arrested for allegedly killing missing wife, getting rid of her body amid divorce

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife and transporting her body to another location. Thirty-nine-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated Central Broward and reported missing two days later on Nov. 12. The Broward County Sheriff's Office began investigating her disappearance, and several days later, investigators reportedly discovered her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County, according to NBC Miami.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 12-year-old girl who went missing in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said on Wednesday that Emma Bleidt was last seen near the 5000 block of North Travelers Palm Lane, at around 1 p.m., Monday.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Plane goes off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane carrying more than a dozen passengers went off the runway into grass after landing. On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in reference to the aircraft emergency. Investigators said a Bombardier CL-600...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

