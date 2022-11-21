Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down between Turnpike and Rock Island Road
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital, including several juveniles, following a crash in Tamarac that has led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash...
WSVN-TV
Woman critical after shooting in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood in broad daylight, sending a woman to the hospital in critical condition. Miami Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 115th Street and 12th Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Video shows violent Brownsville crash involving Charger believed to be in drag race
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured a sports car that barreled into a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The footage shows the blue Dodge Charger as it careened toward the parking lot of a convenience store along Northwest 27th...
Massachusetts Man Allegedly Batters Driver After Boca Raton Crash
Stanley Hillier, From Dennis Port, Arrested. Apparently Didn’t Like Driver Talking To His Ex-Wife. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Massachusetts man hoping to catch a flight at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport ended up catching a battery charge instead after police say he […]
40-year-old motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Friday evening. Police said Nicholas Baccari, 40, died in the crash.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing girl in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department it seeking the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her residence at 1105 East River Drive by her mother at around 1:47 a.m., Friday. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and...
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal on Thanksgiving
Investigators were at the scene of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs on Thanksgiving morning, claiming the life of the driver inside. Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, where police found the car submerged in the water.
cw34.com
Traffic crash in Riviera Beach causes active investigation by law enforcement
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A major traffic crash in Riviera Beach and law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the crash occurred on on Blue Heron Blvd. and Avenue S., just after 6 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple...
Click10.com
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
WSVN-TV
Endangered juvenile missing from Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police detectives need the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Around 1:45 a.m., Friday, Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home located at 1105 East River Drive. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman, 66, who went missing in Allapattah
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 66-year-old Robin Donald was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1 p.m., Friday. Donald stands 5 feet, 11...
Click10.com
FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash
DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
WSVN-TV
Witness says driver of Charger injured in Brownsville wreck was racing before crash; 2 others hurt
MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent Thanksgiving Day wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade that witnesses said was the result of street racing left three people injured and caused a holiday operation to help the homeless to end up in the path of danger. 7News cameras on Thursday captured a mangled mess in...
Florida man arrested for allegedly killing missing wife, getting rid of her body amid divorce
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife and transporting her body to another location. Thirty-nine-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated Central Broward and reported missing two days later on Nov. 12. The Broward County Sheriff's Office began investigating her disappearance, and several days later, investigators reportedly discovered her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County, according to NBC Miami.
WSVN-TV
Owner says cat went missing after darting off transport van at SW Miami-Dade boarding facility
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A distraught cat owner is opening up after her pet took flight during a stop in South Florida. Cellphone video recorded by a worker at Miami International Airport captured Sani the cat in a crate before he went missing. Rebecca Bly, the feline’s owner, spoke...
Body found floating in lake at apartments near Boynton Beach
A body is found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving in a subdivision near Boynton Beach. The cause and manner of death is under investigation.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old girl who went missing in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said on Wednesday that Emma Bleidt was last seen near the 5000 block of North Travelers Palm Lane, at around 1 p.m., Monday.
WSVN-TV
Plane goes off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane carrying more than a dozen passengers went off the runway into grass after landing. On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in reference to the aircraft emergency. Investigators said a Bombardier CL-600...
WPBF News 25
One dead, 4 taken to hospital after crash on Turnpike North in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — All northbound lanes are back open following a deadly crash Wednesday morning on Florida's Turnpike. It happened around 7 a.m. near Mile Marker 78 in Boca Raton. One person was killed, and four others were taken to the hospital. Officials say traffic backups extended four...
WSVN-TV
Fire ignites in Miami home while family fixed Thanksgiving meal; crews rescue trapped pets
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami family is reeling but thankful to be alive after a fire broke out on the roof of their home while they were preparing a Thanksgiving feast. 7News cameras on Thursday captured Francisco Barberena as he stood underneath a hole created by fierce flames. “I wasn’t...
