10 best Black Friday deals you won’t regret: streaming services, tech, more

If you’re lost on Black Friday deals and there’s too much to look at, you might feel a little worn out and won’t know where all the major deals are happening. Luckily, we’ve gathered more than 100 Black Friday deals from Walmart, Amazon, Sephora, and more over the past week and have lists with the best deals from each place. It’s no lie that comparing values at two different retail stores can get a little messy, especially if you’re looking at multiple items, but we’ve done all the work for you.
Inflation hovers over holiday shoppers on Black Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, but inflation is weighing on consumers. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores.
