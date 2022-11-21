Read full article on original website
All Minnesota state parks are free to visit Friday
On Nov. 25, all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are offering free entry for the last time of 2022. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, there are state parks or recreation areas within 30 miles of most Minnesotans. Vehicle permits are usually required to enter...
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Photos: Life in Minnesota, October and November
MPR News photographers and freelancers spent October and most of November capturing North Woods beauty, high fashion, Election Day and the lead-up to Thanksgiving. Here’s a look at some of what they found. Life in October, November. 11 of 11. 1 of 11. 2 of 11. MPR News is...
Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. It was produced in collaboration with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. For many Somali families in Minnesota, the barriers to homeownership have long [...]
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience
The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
Bringing back the white pine, a foundational American tree
In a forest several miles north of Grand Rapids, Minn., John Pastor places his hands on the trunk of a giant white pine, cranes back his neck and gazes up into its crown, a hundred feet above. "For me, I just get a feeling in my brain and my heart...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Minnesota, you should add the following town to your list.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
8 Reasons We are Thankful to Live in Minnesota
Can’t believe tomorrow is already Thanksgiving! I feel like this year has just zipped by! However, one thing that has never left my mind is how thankful I am to live in Minnesota!. Going to college in Iowa made me miss my hometown and home state (Iowa, you have...
No pardon for Minnesota turkey, but a moment in the spotlight
Turkey producer Peyton Linn hoisted the 38-pound turkey from his cage under a table and placed him before a crowd of state leaders and agriculture officials. The 18-week-old turkey raised in Melrose spent his life in a barn with about 10,000 other turkeys but now is set to enjoy a life of relative solitude on a hobby farm in that area. The bird didn’t get a state pardon, like several fowl friends around the country, but he got a moment in the spotlight.
Thanksgiving week travel weather looks good; a little ice up north
It’s the busiest time of year for travel. Thanksgiving week can bring a wild variety of weather across Minnesota. We’re in the transition zone between fall and winter. That can mean gales of November or something much more tranquil. This week will be much more balmy than brutal.
Buffalo snow topped 81 inches in 5 days; Twin Cities all-winter average is 51
We feel pretty good about handling our snow in Minnesota, but we got nothin’ on Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo’s extreme five-day snow blitz produced 81.2 inches of snow near Hamburg, N.Y., just south of Buffalo. Orchard Park next door picked up 80 inches. New 2-day snowfall record?. Official state...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
Why hunger is rising in Minnesota and what can be done to help
More people in Minnesota are struggling to put food on the table. Food shelves across the state are seeing more people than last year and compared to the months before the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools also are reporting more students running up school lunch debt. Many families are having trouble making...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Ramsay Joins ‘Legal Complaint’ Against Former Employer City Of Wichita
DULUTH, Minn. – Newly elected St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay is part of a legal complaint against his former employer, the city of Wichita, claiming internal corruption and cover-ups within city hall and retaliation against him when he was police chief there. According to The Wichita Eagle, Ramsay...
