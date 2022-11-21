Read full article on original website
WJCL
Where to see Christmas tree lightings in Savannah and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: City of Pooler lights their Christmas Tree 2022. We've created a list of all the tree lightings in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Where to see tree lightings. Savannah. Nov. 13: Tree Lighting; Memorial Park in Pooler; Enjoy live...
WJCL
Video: Colorado teen dies after trying to save others in icy lake
A story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado. A teenage boy died this week after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake. The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenburg did not. Family members of Dyllan Whittenburg told local...
WJCL
Umbrella on standby...rain chances inch higher for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
Rain chances will inch higher for Friday and part of the extended holiday weekend. If you have outdoor plans on Friday keep an umbrella on standby. A storm system along the Gulf Coast will lift northeast and push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Widely scattered showers...
WJCL
Thunderstorms may rumble to close the holiday weekend
The holiday weekend forecast is a split decision for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Saturday is the pick day with some morning sun followed by increasing clouds. Dry weather should hang on for most or all of Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will race across the the Southeast...
WJCL
After court battle, early voting begins for Georgia Senate Runoff
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting is underway in some Georgia counties for the December US Senate runoff. Chatham County is one of a handful of counties offering Saturday early voting after a judge ruled this week that it should be allowed. While control of the Senate isn't up...
