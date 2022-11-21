ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Video: Colorado teen dies after trying to save others in icy lake

A story of heroism and tragedy out of Colorado. A teenage boy died this week after trying to help rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake. The other children involved in the incident survived, but 14-year-old Dyllan Whittenburg did not. Family members of Dyllan Whittenburg told local...
COLORADO STATE
WJCL

Thunderstorms may rumble to close the holiday weekend

The holiday weekend forecast is a split decision for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Saturday is the pick day with some morning sun followed by increasing clouds. Dry weather should hang on for most or all of Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will race across the the Southeast...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy