New York State

New York lawmaker wants to encourage 'made in America' shopping on Cyber Monday

A New York state lawmaker is trying to encourage more people to buy American-made products and wants to enlist large online retailers this holiday season. Republican Mark Walczyk, a North Country Republican who is currently in the state Assembly and was elected to a state Senate seat this month, is urging Amazon to create a "Made in the U.S.A" filter on its website ahead of Cyber Monday.
Portland Press Herald: Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster following fishery's loss of 2 sustainability labels

Whole Foods Market said Monday that it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster in its nearly 500 stores nationwide following the fishery's loss of two certifications for environmental sustainability. Last week, the Marine Stewardship Council announced that it is suspending the certification of sustainability for the fishery, citing its...
MAINE STATE
Recycling oils and greases after holiday cooking

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Don't clog your drain this holiday season. According to public utilities, pouring cooking fats, oils and greases down the drain can cause serious and expensive pipe blockages. Florida cities are asking residents to repurpose their cooking oils and grease. Follow these steps to repurpose cooking greases:
FLORIDA STATE
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules

LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
LENOIR, NC
Wisconsin BBB offers safety tips when holiday shopping on TikTok

MILWAUKEE — As the shopping season continues to ramp up this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is reminding people to be mindful when shopping on social media. According to Adweek, 49% of TikTok users reported purchasing something they saw on the app. Last year, TikTok started...
WISCONSIN STATE
DeWine allocates $5M to fund security projects at Ohio colleges

OHIO — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that 33 colleges and universities will receive $5 million in total to help fund security projects to enhance school safety. The awards are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly. The funds will help cover security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems and metal detectors.
OHIO STATE
If you like pumpkin pie, you care about the weather in this town

Illinois isn’t just the Land of Lincoln; it could also be called the Land of Pumpkins. The state grows more than a quarter of the pumpkin crop in the U.S. and the USDA says most of that becomes food products. Farmers around one particular Illinois town are likely the...
MORTON, IL
Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88

KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
KENTUCKY STATE

