WISH-TV
Wrong way driver causes fatal crash in Lake County on I-65
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead after a wrong way driver crashes into several vehicles causing all lanes to be blocked on I-65 Saturday afternoon. At 12:04 p.m. Saturday, troopers were dispatched to an SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 from the 247- mile marker. Two minutes later a crash was reported at the 248.2 mile-marker involving several vehicles. The 247 mile-marker is the exit ramp at U.S. 231.
KWQC
One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after police in Davenport responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi-truck at around 5:30 p.m. The two motorcycles were riding eastbound on Rockingham Road at...
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
fox32chicago.com
Lindenhurst woman charged after man dies of gunshot wound on Thanksgiving
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested and charged after a 44-year-old man died of a gunshot wound on Thanksgiving. Around 2:10 p.m., Lindenhurst police responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane after a 911 call was placed by a woman who reported an accidental shooting.
Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning
Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.
Police: Man charged with murder in forest preserve shooting of 64-year-old; ‘ghost gun’ used
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A 19-year-old man has been accused of killing a 64-year-old at a south suburban forest preserve with a “ghost gun.”. On Tuesday at around 12:25 p.m., authorities responded to a shots fired call at the Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve. Police said they discovered...
Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
Mother of 3 fatally shot in front of teen son in Jeffery Manor drive-by shooting
A family is heartbroken after a mother was gunned down in a church's vacant parking lot Friday, right in front of her teenage son, as they were walking home.
19-year-old from Calumet City accused of using ‘ghost gun’ in forest preserve murder
A 19-year-old from Calumet City was arrested in connection to the murder of a Lansing man Thursday. Cook County officials accused the suspect of dropping a ghost gun from his car before he was taken into custody.
regionnewssource.org
Calumet City Teen Charged In Forest Preserve Homicide
Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced a murder charge today in the shooting of a 64-year-old Lansing man Tuesday afternoon at a forest preserve in Calumet City. Cook County Forest Preserve Police and Calumet City Police responded to a call of shots fired Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at approximately 12:24 PM, at the Cook County Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve. Police discovered a Chevrolet Malibu stuck in dense brush and attempting to reverse. Police then observed an individual on the driver’s side toss a firearm, firearm magazine and black backpack from the car. The individual was ordered to exit the vehicle and he complied. The individual was later identified as Jaylen D. Lewis, 19, of Calumet City.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times after 3 offenders gang up on him in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after being shot at by three people on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say around 10:45 a.m. a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times by multiple offenders in the 11200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. The man was standing outside in...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot inside Loop hotel overnight is neighborhood’s 35th shooting victim of 2022
Chicago — A man was shot inside a Loop hotel room overnight, bringing the total number of people shot in the downtown neighborhood this year to 35. That is far more shooting victims than in any year since at least 2001. The latest incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. inside...
fox32chicago.com
60-year-old man fatally shot inside Auburn Gresham home
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Saturday morning. Police say a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times while arguing with a man he knew inside a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Street around 3:40 a.m. The...
cwbchicago.com
Driver was going 75 mph when he slammed into car fleeing CPD traffic stop, killing 1, injuring 6: officials
Chicago — A Chicago man was driving left of the center line at about 75 mph when he collided with another car on Michigan Avenue, killing the other driver and injuring six people, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, was ordered to pay a $2,000 bail deposit...
Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 2 hurt at West Pullman gathering, police say
Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a South Side gathering, Chicago police said.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police on attempted murder charge in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Nessiah Clark, 20, is wanted for the attempted murder of Delmont Thomas on August 24. He has the additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while participating in a felony.
Toddler critical after being shot near Park Forest
PARK FOREST, Ill. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Park Forest Friday. Police said a family member of the toddler brought him to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 11:15 a.m. and then the child was immediately airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital to undergo […]
Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring hopped into Chicago police car with a gun in his pocket, prosecutors say
Chicago — When Chicago police and state troopers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert on Wednesday evening, they were met with an unusual situation: A man wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet walked up to a squad car and got inside with a handgun sticking out of his jacket pocket.
