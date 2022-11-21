ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Wrong way driver causes fatal crash in Lake County on I-65

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead after a wrong way driver crashes into several vehicles causing all lanes to be blocked on I-65 Saturday afternoon. At 12:04 p.m. Saturday, troopers were dispatched to an SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 from the 247- mile marker. Two minutes later a crash was reported at the 248.2 mile-marker involving several vehicles. The 247 mile-marker is the exit ramp at U.S. 231.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
KWQC

One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after police in Davenport responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi-truck at around 5:30 p.m. The two motorcycles were riding eastbound on Rockingham Road at...
DAVENPORT, IA
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning

Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
CROWN POINT, IN
regionnewssource.org

Calumet City Teen Charged In Forest Preserve Homicide

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced a murder charge today in the shooting of a 64-year-old Lansing man Tuesday afternoon at a forest preserve in Calumet City. Cook County Forest Preserve Police and Calumet City Police responded to a call of shots fired Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at approximately 12:24 PM, at the Cook County Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve. Police discovered a Chevrolet Malibu stuck in dense brush and attempting to reverse. Police then observed an individual on the driver’s side toss a firearm, firearm magazine and black backpack from the car. The individual was ordered to exit the vehicle and he complied. The individual was later identified as Jaylen D. Lewis, 19, of Calumet City.
CALUMET CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times after 3 offenders gang up on him in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after being shot at by three people on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say around 10:45 a.m. a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times by multiple offenders in the 11200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. The man was standing outside in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

60-year-old man fatally shot inside Auburn Gresham home

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Saturday morning. Police say a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times while arguing with a man he knew inside a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Street around 3:40 a.m. The...
CHICAGO, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police on attempted murder charge in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Nessiah Clark, 20, is wanted for the attempted murder of Delmont Thomas on August 24. He has the additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while participating in a felony.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGN News

Toddler critical after being shot near Park Forest

PARK FOREST, Ill. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Park Forest Friday. Police said a family member of the toddler brought him to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 11:15 a.m. and then the child was immediately airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital to undergo […]
PARK FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy