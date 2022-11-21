ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Driver takes off after hitting 3 people in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H. – Three people were seriously injured late Wednesday night when they were hit by a car in downtown Nashua. Police said the driver took off.It happened near Castro's Backroom on Main Street around 11:40 p.m.Three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that police said are serious but non-life threatening.Nashua Police did not say if they have any description of the vehicle involved.No further information is currently available.
NASHUA, NH
People

1 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying Brandeis University Students Crashes in Massachusetts

The student who died on the scene was identified as undergraduate Vanessa Mark One college student is dead and more than two dozen are injured after their shuttle bus crashed on Saturday night in Waltham, Mass., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. A driver and 27 students from Brandeis University were in the shuttle bus heading from a hockey game at Northeastern University when the vehicle crashed on South Street around 10:32 p.m., per the press release from the office.  Undergraduate student Vanessa Mark was pronounced dead...
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin  32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston

Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station

Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews respond to Worcester fire

Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student

Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
WALTHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Feds Charge Famed Bank Robber With Another Boston Heist

Federal authorities announced on Monday, Nov. 21, they charged a Fall River man who claims to have robbed more than 100 banks with a heist in Boston on Sept. 30. The prolific robber, who says he's the inspiration for a Ben Affleck character, faces at least one other bank robbery charge in Suffolk County court.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday. Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.
WESTFORD, MA
whdh.com

Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store

HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
HINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI

