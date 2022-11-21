Read full article on original website
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Driver takes off after hitting 3 people in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H. – Three people were seriously injured late Wednesday night when they were hit by a car in downtown Nashua. Police said the driver took off.It happened near Castro's Backroom on Main Street around 11:40 p.m.Three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that police said are serious but non-life threatening.Nashua Police did not say if they have any description of the vehicle involved.No further information is currently available.
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
1 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying Brandeis University Students Crashes in Massachusetts
The student who died on the scene was identified as undergraduate Vanessa Mark One college student is dead and more than two dozen are injured after their shuttle bus crashed on Saturday night in Waltham, Mass., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. A driver and 27 students from Brandeis University were in the shuttle bus heading from a hockey game at Northeastern University when the vehicle crashed on South Street around 10:32 p.m., per the press release from the office. Undergraduate student Vanessa Mark was pronounced dead...
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station
Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
WCVB
'Stupidity': Driver explains how his car collided with Green Line train near BU Bridge
BOSTON — The man behind the wheel of a car that collided with an MBTA Green Line train says "stupidity" was the cause of the crash on Commonwealth Avenue that led to service disruptions. An MBTA spokesperson told NewsCenter 5 that the car collided with an outbound Green Line...
Feds Charge Famed Bank Robber With Another Boston Heist
Federal authorities announced on Monday, Nov. 21, they charged a Fall River man who claims to have robbed more than 100 banks with a heist in Boston on Sept. 30. The prolific robber, who says he's the inspiration for a Ben Affleck character, faces at least one other bank robbery charge in Suffolk County court.
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
whdh.com
26 people displaced in New Bedford after fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two dozen people were forced out of their home after a fire in New Bedford, a day before Thanksgiving. Crews were called to a building on Acushnet Avenue Wednesday, where flames were burning in the structure’s rear stairwell, its fourth floor and attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.
WCAX
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday. Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.
whdh.com
Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
