This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
High Schools: Saratoga Springs, Bethlehem girls’ cross country qualifies for nationalsRaj GuleriaSaratoga Springs, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Albany unemployment rate rises in October 2022.Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Cohoes hosts small business and soup stroll Saturday
Cohoes has its own version of small business Saturday. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at Canal Square Park on Remsen Street. The event also pairs with the city’s second annual soup stroll. 14 different restaurants are welcoming people in to enjoy soup this holiday season. The event...
Weavers’ Guild Show returns to Troy
You might be able to find a unique gift at the Hudson Mohawk Weavers’ Guild Show. The sale runs through Monday at Pat’s Barn in Troy. There are two full floors of all kinds of woven goods, including rugs, blankets, and scarves. There are more than 125 items...
Parachuting Santa returns to Ballston Spa
This Ballston Spa Santa wasn’t traveling by sleigh today. This afternoon, Santa Claus and three of his elves parachuted from a plane to the Ellms’ Christmas Tree Farm. He was greeted by a crowd of children that rushed him as soon as he landed. The farm has been...
Capital Region shoppers search for Black Friday deals
People in the Capital Region were among the many across the country looking for Black Friday deals, early Friday morning. Crossgates Mall opened at 7 a.m., with some anchor stores opening even earlier. Stuyvesant Plaza also had lots of shoppers. There was once a period before the pandemic when Crossgates...
Cohoes holding its second annual Soup Stroll
The City of Cohoes is set to hold its second annual Soup Stoll during Small Business Saturday on November 25. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
Watervliet hosting tree lighting ceremony
Watervliet is also holding its tree lighting ceremony tonight. It’s at Veterans Park beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include horse drawn wagon rides, music, food, drinks, and, off course Santa Claus. The city will be following its tradition of giving out a city ornament to residents that...
Troy Atrium Holiday Market dates set
The dates for the Troy Holiday Market in the Troy Atrium have been set.
Truck Rams Wall At Crossgates Mall! Spirit of Black Fridays Past?
With the rise of online shopping, it feels like humanity has moved past the days of Black Friday violence. Maybe this is for the best, but it is kinda wild to think that most kids today can’t remember a time when grown would corral outside of a Walmart at 2am to stampede through the aisles and bludgeon other parents for a Cabbage Patch Kid.
Capital Region businesses get ready for retail cannabis
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first round of retail cannabis licenses was distributed on Monday with 36 approved applications, including four right here in the Capital Region. The approvals came after a federal judge blocked five regions in the state from issuing cannabis licenses after a lawsuit from a Michigan-based company. That federal ruling remains […]
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
Local women collecting Christmas pajamas for kids in the Capital Region
It’s the season of giving, and that’s something Lynn Fraim from Green Island takes very seriously. Fraim is collecting Christmas pajamas for children in need across the Capital Region. For Fraim, it was always a tradition for her and her mother to help people in need around the holidays.
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday
It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
Capital City Rescue Mission serves around 1,500 people on Thanksgiving
For those that had nowhere to turn this Thanksgiving, the Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany offered a free sit-down meal. Around 1,500 people were served. Director Perry Jones tells NewsChannel 13 homeless numbers are up, and people are struggling in the community. The dinner started at noon Thursday and...
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New York
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Four licenses granted in Capital Region for recreational pot
The Office of Cannabis Management awarded four recreational dispensary licenses in the Capital Region this week. The businesses will be some of the first to open a retail dispensary for recreational pot in New York. Thirty-six were selected from more than 900 applicants. A judge has temporarily blocked licenses in five areas of the state after legal challenges to the state’s selection process.
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter
Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
